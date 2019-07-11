Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2019) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) ("MediaValet", "the Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise digital asset management (DAM) and creative operations software, is proud to announce that it was selected by one of North America's leading sales and marketing services organizations (the "Client"). The $100,000+ contract includes MediaValet's best-in-class, enterprise cloud-DAM service, along with its hybrid, desktop-to-server-to-cloud application, Creative SPACESTM ("SPACES"). This makes the Client one of MediaValet's top ten largest customers by Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR"), and is another example of the continuing growth in demand for MediaValet+SPACES by large, global, enterprise-class organizations.





The Client provides sales and marketing services to a majority of Fortune 500 organizations. Over the past few years, the Client's marketing team has faced significant challenges in supporting the daily content needs of their global offices, divisions, customers, partners and employees. In response, they began looking for a DAM provider that could support the complexity and breadth of their global operations, as well as save them time and money. MediaValet won the annually-recurring contract by not only delivering on the Client's core DAM wishlist, but also by enabling their large, distributed creative operations team to level up their game with SPACES.

"We continue to win the trust of enterprise organizations due to the scale, security and reliability of our global digital asset management platform and our innovation with new products, such as Creative SPACES," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "We've always been known for the strength and global footprint of our platform, and our innovative approach to digital asset management in general; however, our foray last year into the realm of creative operations, with the release of SPACES, has been a key differentiator that has driven 35% of our new customer wins so far this year. Over the last 12 months, our addressable market has changed considerably as we've embraced the combined digital asset management needs of marketing, creative, and video production teams. We're excited by the attention we're getting from marketing and creative teams in many of the world's leading organizations and by our ever-increasing growth trajectory."

SPACES is an add-on module to MediaValet's global enterprise DAM services, combining the breadth of features and benefits of a cloud-based, enterprise-class DAM with the speed and flexibility of a desktop-to-server-to-cloud creative file management application. Meant to provide a safe and productive space for creatives to ideate, SPACES increases the productivity of high-volume creative and video production teams, while ensuring that their source, WIP and final assets are secure and backed up at all times in the cloud. This enables organizations to increase the speed and scalability of their local and distributed creative production teams. SPACES is available as part of MediaValet's premium subscription packages.

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-based, digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available within 140 countries, across 54 Microsoft data center regions around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability, while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core enterprise DAM capabilities, local desktop-to-server support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, WorkFront, Wrike, Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

