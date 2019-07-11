AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus 11-Jul-2019 / 12:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA. 11 July 2019 AEW UK REIT PLC ("AEW UK REIT" or the "Company") The Company has today published a supplementary prospectus (the "Supplementary Prospectus") approved by the UK Listing Authority. The publication of the Supplementary Prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Rules following the publication of the Company's annual report and audited accounts for the financial year from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019. The Supplementary Prospectus is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the prospectus published by the Company on 1 March 2019 (the "Prospectus") in connection with a 12-month share issuance programme of up to 250 million new Ordinary Shares ("Ordinary Shares"); and up to 250 million convertible redeemable preference shares ("C Shares"). A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available under Investor Documents at http://www.aewukreit.com/. Neither the NSM website nor the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on those websites (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement. Terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to such terms in the Prospectus. Enquiries: AEW UK Alex Short alex.short@eu.aew.com +44(0) 207 016 4880 Laura Elkin laura.elkin@eu.aew.com +44(0) 771 140 1021 Liberum Capital Gillian Martin / Owen Matthews +44(0) 20 3100 2000 Company Secretary Link Company Matters Limited aewu.cosec@linkgroup.co.uk +44(0) 1392 477500 Media Enquiries TB Cardew (Financial PR advisor) aew@tbcardew.com Ed Orlebar +44(0) 7738 724 630 Tom Allison +44(0) 7789 998 020 Lucy Featherstone +44(0) 7789 374 663 Notes to Editors LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 About AEW UK REIT AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than GBP10 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising GBP100.5m. Since IPO it has raised a further GBP51m. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of the income stream. AEWU is currently paying an annualised dividend of 8p per share. www.aewukreit.com [1] About AEW UK Investment Management LLP AEW UK Investment Management LLP employs a well-resourced team comprising 26 individuals covering investment, asset management, operations and strategy. It is part of AEW Group, one of the world's largest real estate managers, with just over EUR65.4bn of assets under management globally as at 31 December 2018. The AEW Group comprises AEW SA in Europe and AEW Capital Management L.P. in the US and their respective subsidiaries as well as AEW UK Investment Management LLP. In Europe, as at 31 December 2018, AEW Group managed EUR31.4bn in value in properties of all types located in 16 countries, with over 400 staff located in 9 offices. The Investment Manager is a 50:50 joint venture between the principals of the Investment Manager and AEW. ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: PSP TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 13102 EQS News ID: 839935 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c9b6404682d7efd026577394ecbedab5&application_id=839935&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

