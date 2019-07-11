SHE Software, the innovative provider of configurable Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) management software, has announced major efforts to drive growth in the US. The company has doubled its US presence in 12 months and launched a new business intelligence application to transform the way EHS data is analyzed, allowing them to enter the Verdantix Green Quadrant for the first time.

To double down on the growth into the US Market, SHE Software has hired two new executives. Joshua Yulish, President and CRO, will oversee and drive global growth. Joe Harmon, VP Product, will lead the company's product strategy.

"I'm delighted to be joining SHE Software at a pivotal time in the history of a company that has always put customers first. I look forward to expanding the company's horizons while ensuring that customers remain the North Star," says Yulish.

Integral to SHE Software's market positioning and growth is its newest offering, Assure Insights+. By partnering with global data analytics leader Sisense, this innovative Business Intelligence application makes it simple for EHS professionals to identify trends, track leading indicators and help them predict where preventative interventions will be most effective. Pre-configured dashboards, interactive visualizations and robust analytical capabilities provide best-in-class analysis of EHS data.

"The launch of Insights+ helps our customers make smarter safety decisions, based on data, to drive improvements as part of a proactive approach to compliance and support," says Harmon.

On the heels of launching Insights+, independent research firm Verdantix recognized SHE Software in its Green Quadrant as a leader for continuous innovation in the $1.2 billion EHS software market.

"We're thrilled to appear in the Verdantix Green Quadrant for the first time. It's even more gratifying that we placed so highly in our first year. This is only the start to a very exciting year," says Yulish.

About SHE Software

SHE Software is expert in the application of technology to solve EHS challenges. Assure, our innovative software solution, allows EHS professionals to draw insight from their data and make proactive interventions. With operations in the US, UK and New Zealand, SHE Software empowers thousands of EHS professionals every year. Visit www.shesoftware.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005050/en/

Contacts:

Jasmine Geddes

jasmine@hottinroof.co.uk

Telephone: 0131 225 7880