Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management, today announces the appointment of Mehdi Hatamian, Ph.D., as the Company's Senior Scientific Advisor. A key aspect of his role is to assist with advancing the research and development of medical devices and products. Dr. Hatamian is currently working on the development of a dose-controlled, drug-delivery, medical device and system to help control dosing of potentially addictive substances.

"I am very excited to be part of the Vivera team as we work to advance cannabidiol-based (CBD) therapies as effective alternatives to opioids for pain management," said Dr. Hatamian. "I want to utilize my expertise to research and investigate potential new devices to further Vivera's mission."

As an electrical engineer and scientist with over 40 years of experience, Dr. Hatamian began his career with NASA's Space Shuttle program, developing hardware and software designs to support in-flight biomedical experiments. He spent 9 years at Bell Laboratories, 5 years at Silicon Design Experts, Inc., and 20 years at Broadcom Corporation and Broadcom Ltd. (where his last position was Chief Scientist of Central Engineering) developing integrated circuits, systems, and algorithms for signal processing, communication, and high-speed processors. Dr. Hatamian's work in these areas is used in billions of integrated circuits and chips currently operating in numerous products throughout the world and as part of the world-wide internet network. After losing his sister to cancer, Dr. Hatamian found solace in fighting the disease, and he is now the founder and CEO of 2Pi-Sigma Corporation, a biomedical company working on next-generation cancer detection devices and technologies.

"Dr. Hatamian has been a long-time, trusted friend and colleague with a brilliant mind and his experience is invaluable. He has a remarkable track record of generating patents and turning concepts and inventions into exciting products," said Paul Edalat, Chairman and Founder of Vivera. "As we look for new ways to help with the opioid crisis, Dr. Hatamian will be instrumental in assisting Vivera's initiatives in product and clinical development."

"I am very passionate about my work - from projects with NASA at the beginning of my professional career to the work I'm now doing in cancer detection. My career wasn't planned, but the next step always felt right at the time," added Dr. Hatamian. "Joining Vivera is the right thing for me to do now and I truly believe I can help the team make a difference."

Dr. Hatamian received an M.S. and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan. He has been elected as a member of the National Academy of Engineering, one of the highest professional honors accorded an engineer, for contributions to the development of integrated circuits for video, communications, and digital signal processing. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), a distinction reserved for select IEEE members, for his contribution to the design of high-performance digital signal processors. He has published 50 papers and holds 95 issued patents with several more pending.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com.

