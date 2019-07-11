



HONG KONG, July 11, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Tokinex has announced that Blockpass will again be the provider of digital KYC services for an upcoming IEO - the Ultra IEO, which begins on 16 July on the Tokinex Platform.Blockpass has long been partnered with Ethfinex, the parent company of the Tokinex platform, and has provided KYC and AML verification for previous successful IEOs hosted by the company, including Dusk and Ampleforth. Using the Blockpass App, customers can easily create a pre-verified digital identity which can then be used to sign up to the Tokinex platform with one-click submission on registration.Ultra is a protocol and platform positioned to disrupt the $140bn USD gaming industry using blockchain technology to allow anyone to build and operate their own game distribution platform or virtual goods trading service. In doing so, it challenges the current monopoly held by industry heavyweights Steam, Google, and Apple. This will unlock new opportunities and create value for all the actors involved. Large commercial partnerships are signed, the protocol and platform have been built and will be launched in open beta in October 2019.Initial Exchange Offering platform Tokinex allows users to discover, as well as participate in, curated, pre-vetted token sales from new and exciting projects in the crypto space, using their Bitfinex and Ethfinex accounts. The new platform has been built with the user experience in mind and has undergone significant testing, ensuring that the contribution process is easy and reliable. With a carefully designed user experience, Tokinex makes participating in token sales an easy and exciting process."Our partnership with Ethfinex has been extremely successful so far, and it's been great to see the Blockpass App coming to life which such versatile utility." Said Blockpass CEO, Adam Vaziri. "Customers who have created a Blockpass identity and passed eKYC checks for previous IEOs within the Tokinex platform can simply scan the QR code for the Ultra IEO and click submit. This integration is really working to simplify the process for Ultra, Tokinex and the consumer alike, and it's fantastic to see it all interact so seamlessly.""After the successful Ampleforth sale two weeks ago, we are delighted to welcome Ultra to Tokinex. Blockpass gives our users a quick and easy way of managing their personal KYC data, whilst at the same time allowing us to manage the approval process for different token sales and token issuers in a secure and compliant manner." - JL van der Velde, Bitfinex & Ethfinex CEOBlockpass continues to work on expanding its uses and features, with multiple partnerships announced this year, including Waves, Tokenomica, the BBFTA and Ethfinex. There have been a number of updates to the app, with the most significant seeing the release of Face Match Certification.About Blockpass IDNThe goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org/) is global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.