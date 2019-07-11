High-specification HPC campus in Iceland certified to host world's first purpose-built AI platform

Verne Global, a provider of advanced data center solutions for high performance computing (HPC), today announced that it has joined the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program as a certified colocation partner.

Enterprises and research organizations seeking to leverage the NVIDIA DGX-2 System the world's most powerful AI system now have the option to deploy their AI infrastructure using a cost-effective Op-Ex solution in Verne Global's HPC-optimized campus in Iceland, which utilizes 100 percent renewable energy and relies on one of the world's most reliable and affordable power grids.

The DGX-2 System the world's first two petaflop system is the platform of choice for tackling the world's most complex AI challenges, including complex deep neural networks that were previously untrainable. Verne Global has been selected to join the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center Program following a rigorous certification process to assess its ability to provide the high specification hosting environment required for this complex, high-density system.

Verne Global's track record for delivering 'TrueHPC' solutions at an industrial scale was also a key factor in its certification. Its TrueHPC approach focuses on providing accessible, flexible, optimized and highly-efficient data center services to its customers, enabling them to benefit from genuine HPC processing power and speed.

"The NVIDIA DGX-2 System is a complete game-changer for any organization that wants to accelerate and improve the accuracy of its AI-driven research programs, but it does require a very specialist, highly-optimized data center environment," said Bob Fletcher, Vice President of Strategy at Verne Global. "We are delighted to be part of NVIDIA's initiative to make it quicker and easier for these organizations to deploy AI at scale."

Launched in January 2019, initially with nine US-based colocation partners, NVIDIA is now expanding the DGX-Ready Data Center Program globally. Verne Global's certification forms part of this expansion. Verne Global has access to 100 percent renewable energy, the ability to offer year-round free cooling, experience of supporting HPC applications at an industrial scale, plus Iceland's strategic location between North America and Europe.

"Verne Global has not only proven that its campus can meet the requirements essential to hosting DGX systems, it also brings additional value to research bodies and other organizations utilizing HPC applications to further their research," said Tony Paikeday, director of product marketing for the NVIDIA DGX Systems and Data Science Platform at NVIDIA.

