Scientists at Russia's Skoltech Institute of Science and Technology have demonstrated a solar cell with record high radiation stability. The scientists say the cells, based on an organic polymer compound, could be a strong candidate to meet the requirements of powering satellites in lower earth orbit.A team led by the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) in Moscow has demonstrated an organic solar cell able to withstand 6,000 gray units (Gy) of gamma radiation, an achievement the institute says is a record high. The performance raises hopes the cell could power satellites in ...

