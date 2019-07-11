sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,374 Euro		-0,036
-0,23 %
WKN: 555750 ISIN: DE0005557508 Ticker-Symbol: DTE 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,334
15,338
16:34
15,336
15,338
16:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15,374-0,23 %
SOFTWARE AG29,38+0,72 %
FN Beta