The benchmark ran across two categories, breaking records in all

Exasol, the analytics database, is proud to announce outstanding results in a new TPC-H benchmark. Exasol has maintained its position as the undisputed leader by a significant margin for both raw performance and price-performance for over a decade. Now, running the benchmark on AMD EPYC processor-based servers, price-performance records have been broken yet again.

"The last time we ran the TPC-H benchmark we did so using Intel servers, so when AMD suggested testing our database on an AMD EPYC-based server, which is significantly less expensive, we knew that together we could deliver record-breaking results," said Mathias Golombek, CTO at Exasol. "The combination of AMD CPUs with Exasol 6.2 has resulted in the best price-performance we've ever seen for this benchmark."

The benchmark was completed on two categories, 3 Terabytes (TB) and 10 TB. The price per performance results are $0.07 for 3TB and $0.10 for 10TB, which are a significant reduction from the 2014 benchmark which scored at $0.15 and $0.17 respectively. These results demonstrate Exasol's speed, scalability and cost/performance which have consistently dominated the TPC-H benchmarks since 2008.

The latest results were achieved with Exasol 6.2 running on a Dell PowerEdge R6415 cluster with the AMD EPYC 7551P processor. They further cement Exasol's 11 years of performance leadership since the first publication of TPC-H benchmarks and mark a new record for the most cost-efficient results.

"We are pleased that Exasol has achieved this remarkable benchmark result using our EPYC processor-based servers," said Raghu Nambiar, corporate vice president and CTO, Datacenter Ecosystems Application Engineering, AMD. "The combination of Exasol and AMD server technology provides customers with a world class solution for business analytics and data warehousing at an amazingly affordable price per performance."

Over the years, there have been over 220 recorded TPC-H benchmarks. Many database vendors have posted results on a vast range of hardware and at various scale factors up to 100TB. By running the same unbiased scripts, you can compare database vendor with database vendor and you can often see how well the same database runs on different hardware.

Notes:

The full TPC-H benchmark results for both categories are as follows:

SF 10000

Performance: 8,667,578.0 QphH@10TB (or @SF10000)

Price/Performance: 0.10 $/QphH@10TB

System: PowerEdge R6415 cluster with AMD EPYC 7551P processors

SF 3000

Performance: 6,053,020.5 QphH @3TB

Price/Performance: 0.07 $/QphH@3TB

System: PowerEdge R6415 cluster with AMD EPYC 7551P processors

About the TPC-H benchmarks

The TPC-H benchmark is a performance test of the TPC, a non-profit corporation founded to define database benchmarks and to disseminate objective, verifiable performance data to the industry. The TPC-H benchmark is a decision support benchmark; it consists of a suite of business-oriented ad-hoc queries and concurrent data modifications. The queries and the data populating the database have been chosen to have broad industry-wide relevance. This benchmark illustrates decision support systems that examine large volumes of data, execute queries with a high degree of complexity, and give answers to critical business questions.

About Exasol

Exasol is the analytics database. Its high-performance in-memory analytics database gives organizations the power to transform how they work with data, on-premises, in the cloud or both and turn it into value faster, easier and more cost effectively than ever before.

To learn more about Exasol please visit www.exasol.com

