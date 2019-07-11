Revolutionary therapy system has treated more than 120,000 patients worldwide

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Vagus Nerve Stimulation Therapy (VNS Therapy) System. This clinically proven, safe and effective therapy is used for the treatment of Drug-Resistant Epilepsy (DRE), Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD) and for the delivery of Autonomic Regulation Therapy for Heart Failure.

"Celebrating 25 years of VNS Therapy is a significant milestone not only for our company, but for each patient VNS Therapy helps every day," said Damien McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of LivaNova. "This is an important moment to commend the years of innovative work that have been put into this therapeutic system and celebrate the many lives it has transformed."

The VNS Therapy System was approved in 1994 and is indicated as an adjunctive therapy in reducing the frequency of seizures that are refractory to seizure medications. Since then, it has become the number one implantable device for DRE-treating more than 120,000 patients including more than 30,000 children across the globe.

"At the worst point, I had over 20 seizures in one day and was rushed by jet to a hospital in another city. I had several brain surgeries there, and after the fourth surgery, it came to a point where I started to ask myself questions, like 'What's the purpose of living?'" said Casey, an epilepsy patient. "VNS Therapy helped bring my seizures under better control, and I feel like I've been given a second chance at life."

In addition to helping prevent, stop or shorten seizures, the LivaNova VNS Therapy System is FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of TRD and is CE Mark approved for the treatment of Heart Failure. LivaNova is conducting and developing clinical trials to advance the treatment of patients in these areas of unmet need.

"While we are incredibly proud of the 25 years of success that patients and their doctors have seen with the VNS Therapy System in Drug-Resistant Epilepsy, there is significant opportunity for further application of this technology," said Edward Andrle, General Manager of the LivaNova Neuromodulation business franchise. "We are actively working to generate clinical evidence demonstrating that VNS Therapy is safe and effective for patients with TRD and Heart Failure. We believe VNS Therapy can improve the quality of life for the millions of patients who suffer from these diseases."

Important Safety Information

About VNS Therapy for Epilepsy

VNS Therapy is clinically proven safe and effective for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy for adults and children 4 years of age and older. VNS Therapy is designed to prevent seizures before they occur and stop them if they do. It is a unique treatment approach developed for people with drug-resistant epilepsy-a condition that affects one in three people with epilepsy. For more information, visit VNSTherapy.com.

INTENDED USE INDICATIONS UNITED STATES

Epilepsy-The VNS Therapy System is indicated for use as an adjunctive therapy in reducing the frequency of seizures in patients 4 years of age and older with partial onset seizures that are refractory to antiepileptic medications.

Commonly reported side effects are hoarseness, shortness of breath, sore throat and coughing. Side effects typically occur during stimulation and decrease over time.

See safety information at VNSTherapy.com/safety.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNova's advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London, LivaNova has a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide. The Company currently employs approximately 4,000 employees. LivaNova operates as two businesses: Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.), respectively.

