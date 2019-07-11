Calero Adds Service Delivery Experts Jared Collins and Illya Granger to Customer Operations Leadership Team

Company continues investment in people and technology, expanding its global service delivery capability in response to record sales growth

ROCHESTER, New York, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calero Software, a leading global provider of Technology Expense Management and Managed Mobility Services software, announced that service delivery experts Jared Collins and Illya Granger have joined the Company's customer operations leadership team. Both will assume the role of Vice President and General Manager. Each will have responsibility for a strategic segment of Calero's global customers. These newly created roles, and the additional best practice expertise that Calero gains through Collins and Granger, enable the company to further scale its global, best-in-class client implementation and service delivery capabilities. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm.

"We are focused on providing best-in-class implementation and service delivery for our clients," said Calero's President and CEO Joe Pajer. "Jared and Illya bring extensive technology and software expertise, strong business acumen, and a customer-focused approach to supporting the growing and global needs of our rapidly expanding client base. Today's announcement is further evidence that Calero will continue its aggressive investment in both people and technology to maintain our leadership position as we continue to grow at record pace. I am thrilled to welcome both Jared and Illya to our team."

Collins and Granger will each assume responsibility for overseeing the company's customer success initiatives for their respective customers. "At Calero, we know that our success is 100% dependent on our customers' satisfaction. Jared and Illya have long and successful careers driven by this very principle. I am confident that their leadership at Calero will help drive us to even greater levels of customer satisfaction," continued Pajer.

Prior to joining Calero, Collins held several progressive leadership roles during his 19-year tenure with Paychex. Most recently he was responsible for enterprise and mid-market implementation, central operations and sales support. Collins holds a Bachelor of Science degree in History from Hartwick College.

Granger joins Calero after 19 successful years with Paychex, where he managed several different operational divisions and technical groups. Most recently, he led a hybrid IT/Operations team focused on upgrading legacy Paychex customers to newer versions of the platform, along with custom analytics and reporting. Granger attended De Anza College.

Both Collins and Granger will be located at Calero's Rochester, New York office.

About Calero

Calero is a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions designed to turn communication data into actionable insight by simplifying the management of voice, mobile and other unified communications services and assets. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero's CLM approach enables organizations to support the full communications lifecycle, from procurement to payment, including software and services that aid Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management. Calero has thousands of customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including Fortune 2000 corporations, universities and government agencies. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Learn more at http://www.calero.com.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing Riverside Fund VI, L.P. The fund focuses on growth-oriented companies primarily in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

PR Contact:

Scott Davis

scott.davis@calero.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700877/Calero_Logo.jpg