Outotec Oyj: OUTOTEC OYJ: Change in the holding of the company's own shares on July 11, 2019

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE July 11, 2019 at 4:00 PM

OUTOTEC OYJ: Change in the holding of the company's own shares on July 11, 2019

On July 11, 2019 a total of 5,080 Outotec shares (OTE1V) have been returned to Outotec Oyj. The return is related to the company's long-term share-based incentive plan.

After the return, Outotec holds a total of 1,271,628 own shares.

