Outotec Oyj: OUTOTEC OYJ: Change in the holding of the company's own shares on July 11, 2019

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE July 11, 2019 at 4:00 PM
OUTOTEC OYJ: Change in the holding of the company's own shares on July 11, 2019
On July 11, 2019 a total of 5,080 Outotec shares (OTE1V) have been returned to Outotec Oyj. The return is related to the company's long-term share-based incentive plan.
After the return, Outotec holds a total of 1,271,628 own shares.
For further information please contact:
OUTOTEC
Jari Ålgars, CFO
Tel. +358 20 529 211
DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.outotec.com