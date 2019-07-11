Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2019) - Agrios Global Holdings (CSE: AGRO) (OTCQB: AGGHF) (FSE: 0SA), a leading aeroponic cultivator, has posted a video with Chris Kennedy, CEO, discussing Agrios and the foundations of the company's success. This is the second in a number of videos to be released over the next several weeks.

Vancouver, BC-based Agrios Global Holdings is a data analytics driven agriculture technology and services company advancing the latest innovations in indoor growing science.

The video is available for viewing by clicking on this link. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Agrios" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_5putqxv5/Agrios-Global-a-Leading-Aeroponic-Cultivator-discusses-the-foundations-of-their-success

The company owns, leases and manages properties and equipment for eco-sustainable agronomy and provides advisory services to support all aspects of aeroponic cultivation in the cannabis sector. This equipment and aeroponic growing expertise can also be applied to other specialty crops which Demonstrate.

Agrios is actively pursuing new opportunities to expand its portfolio of tenant growers and infrastructure assets in strategic licensed jurisdictions.

The company is managed by a highly accomplished team of experienced industry and capital markets experts who are committed to the growth of the company.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.AgriosGlobal.com, contact Ute Koessler at 604-336-2444 or by email at investor@AgriosGlobal.com.

