Rapid PIM implementation enables inRiver partners to deliver unique time-to-value programs for customers

inRiver, the leading SaaS product information management (PIM) company, today announced its inRiver PIM Accelerators offering. The partner-driven program allows customers to deploy industry-specific PIM solutions to drive rapid results for immediate business impact.

"The ever changing product and technical landscape in the retail furniture industry requires a faster PIM implementation than others, which makes companies like American Furniture Warehouse a perfect fit for the inRiver PIM Accelerator program," said Alex Moss, President, Aperture Labs. "Because time to market can determine success or failure for a new product or marketplace, there is no time to waste in standing up a PIM solution. These tested and proven vertical solutions solve that challenge for customers like American Furniture."

The inRiver PIM Accelerators program is delivered exclusively through inRiver's global partner network. Customers who select industry-focused solutions from the accelerator program will experience the benefits of PIM as quickly as possible through a streamlined and proven methodology. This process enables customers to add more features and functionality when they need to scale their business, saving resources and reducing time to value.

Accelerator Program Verticals include

Construction and do-it-yourself (DIY) Using a PIM system to communicate with industry databases significantly enhances product information quality, speeding up time-to-market and increases productivity within an organization. inRiver connects with product databases to reduce manual administration work and enable automatic population of standard data and digital assets.

Food and beverage With all product information in one place with built-in GS1 quality assurance, less resources are required for costly and time-consuming administration, allowing food and beverage companies to focus on developing their brands.

Retail The syndication and omnichannel needs for many retail products require accurate and consistent product information across the board; with inRiver PIM Accelerators, retail companies can get their PIM system up and running within 90 days, allowing them to turn a profit faster.

Designed for success across highly-targeted industries, the new program has been piloted by 10 select partners across the US and Europe. Accelerators have already been successfully implemented by partners for over 25 customers around the globe.

"Customers in verticals like construction and DIY solutions and food and beverage have complex and specific product information management needs to meet the challenges of the highly-customized B2B buyer," said Henrik Påhlsson, Director Information Management for Commerce, Avensia. "Pre-built templates and flexible data models drive PIM value quickly for Avensia customers across these verticals."

"inRiver and our partner network are committed to bringing efficiencies to the product information lifecycle, because agility and time-to-value are incredibly important to our customers and their business," said Thor Johnson, CEO, inRiver. "inRiver PIM Accelerators provide the market with tested and pre-configured solutions suited for customers in key verticals that need to get their PIM up and running as soon as possible. Based on the results of our pilot program, we expect continued success and wider adoption of PIM solutions globally."

inRiver has a broad and talented partner ecosystem, as it is the backbone of the inRiver Community. This network of industry, e-commerce, technology, and marketing experts work closely with inRiver to market, sell, and support inRiver PIM and relevant technologies to customers.

About inRiver

Founded in 2007, inRiver redefines the way ecommerce product marketers and merchandisers display and sell their products. By providing product information management (PIM) products and services that help create, update, refresh, maintain and distribute content about products globally, inRiver helps businesses drive increased revenue, customer satisfaction and brand equity. More than 1,500 brands and 500 customers across 21 countries rely on inRiver to efficiently control the product flow for their globally recognized brands. inRiver is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden with offices in Chicago, London, Amsterdam and Stockholm, and is a Microsoft Gold-Certified Partner. For more information, visit www.inriver.com.

