Diskus Werke has countered the disappointment of its September profit warning by clearly exceeding reduced PBT guidance for 2018 (€14.6m vs €14m) and securing a strong 9% rise in its year-end order book. This is impressive, given a slowing German machine tool market and procurement cost pressures. As in 2017, continued loss elimination at three problematic subsidiaries has been accompanied by volatility at some larger businesses. Current-year guidance is for 4% revenue growth at higher margin, driving a 10% increase in PBT to c €16m (€14.6m). Finances remain resilient (the debt/equity ratio is down slightly at 51%).

