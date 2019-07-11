SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the importance of a purchasing strategy for the growth of businesses.

Possessing adequate purchase-making skills is the need of the hour for businesses. Implementing an effective purchasing strategy helps them to make smart purchasing decisions and gain a competitive edge in the market. Not only this, an effective strategy enables companies to develop supply relationships between manufacturers, suppliers, and retail businesses and increase their sales substantially.

At SpendEdge, we understand that devising an effective purchasing strategy is crucial for companies to reduce excess spend, manage inventory, and address customer demands. Therefore, we have compiled a list of benefits that companies should aim to achieve while devising a comprehensive purchasing strategy.

Benefits of Developing a Purchasing Strategy

Minimizes spend

Devising a purchasing strategy helps companies to improve visibility into the purchases made by them. This enables companies to manage funds and purchase goods and services at better prices. It also helps companies to utilize discounts effectively and leverage additional cash flows if needed.

Optimizes suppliers

An effective purchasing strategy enables businesses to shortlist suppliers that can help them gain financial benefits. Suppliers who fail to comply with the company standards and norms are discarded. A purchasing strategy thus allows companies to retain suppliers who can address their business needs.

Controls inventory

Inventory management is crucial for companies to address customer demands. By formulating an effective purchasing strategy, companies can easily maintain the required inventory without incurring any additional costs. They can increase sales by following the just-in-time methodology and have the exact products needed by their customers.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

