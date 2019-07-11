Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name "Einstellung mit Ablauf:" ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA72581G1000 Pivit Exploration Inc. 11.07.2019 CA7566781083 Pivit Exploration Inc. 12.07.2019 Tausch 1:1

CA36198C2085 GPM Metals Inc. 11.07.2019 CA36198C3075 GPM Metals Inc. 12.07.2019 Tausch 2:1