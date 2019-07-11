The adoption of concrete is increasing significantly owing to factors such as the rapid urbanization, an increasing number of construction projects, and new highway projects. Naphthalene is used as a superplasticizer to produce high-strength concrete. Thus, the increasing adoption of concrete is expected to increase the demand for naphthalene, thereby, fueling the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by application (naphthalene sulfonates, phthalic anhydride, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005491/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global naphthalene market from 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global naphthalene market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd, JFE Holdings, Inc., Koppers Inc., NIPPON STEEL SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION., and Rain Industries Limited, competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"Naphthalene is increasingly being used to manufacture chemical intermediates such as phthalic anhydride, alkylated naphthalene solvents, naphthalene sulfonates, and azo dyes. These intermediates are used to manufacture various drugs which are utilized in the prevention of microbial infections. Thus, the rising use of naphthalene for manufacturing intermediates is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five naphthalene market vendors

Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd

Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers of carbon materials and chemicals such as carbon black, coal tar pitch, and naphthalene derivatives. The company offers various naphthalene derivatives such as technical-grade naphthalene flakes, special-grade naphthalene flakes, super refined naphthalene, and naphthalene mothballs.

JFE Holdings, Inc.

JFE Holdings, Inc. owns and operates businesses in three major segments, including steel, engineering, and trading. JFE Steel Corporation, one of the group companies of JFE Holdings, produces naphthalene. JFE Steel Corporation's subsidiary, JFE Chemical Corporation, produces 95% naphthalene, refined naphthalene, and phthalic anhydride.

Koppers Inc.

Koppers Inc. has its operations in various segments, including railroad and utility products and services; performance chemicals; and carbon materials and chemicals. The company produces creosote, carbon pitch, naphthalene, and phthalic anhydride. The company derives naphthalene from coal tar at production plants in North America, Europe, Australia, and China.

NIPPON STEEL SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION.

NIPPON STEEL SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION manufactures and distributes pitch coke, pitch, naphthalene, and phthalic anhydride. The company also operates in other segments such as new materials, system solutions, steelmaking and steel fabrication, and engineering and construction. C-Chem CO. Ltd, the company's subsidiary, produces 95% naphthalene and phthalic anhydride.

Rain Industries Limited

Rain Industries Limited is one of the most established manufacturers of naphthalene, benzene, carbolic oil, resins and modifiers, aromatic chemicals, superplasticizers, and other specialty products. Rain Carbon Inc., a subsidiary of the company, and RÜTGERS work together to produce naphthalene used for producing phthalic anhydride and PNS/PCE liquids.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Pitch Coke Market 2019-2023 The market research study identifies Asbury Carbons Inc., C-Chem Co. Ltd., Metinvest BV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd., and Sojitz Corp, as the leading players in the global pitch coke market.

Global Acrylonitrile Market 2019-2023 The market research study identifies Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials, DSM, INEOS Group Holdings SA, LUKOIL, and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., as the leading players in the global acrylonitrile market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005491/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

technavio.com

media@technavio.com.