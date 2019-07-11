Valérie Guillemet becomes first female member of

Dassault Aviation's Executive Committee

Saint-Cloud, France, 11 July 2019 - Since July 1st, Valérie Guillemet has been Head of Human Resources at Dassault Aviation. She is the first female member to sit on the company's Executive Committee.

After graduating from Supaero in 1988, Valérie Guillemet joined the design office at Dassault Aviation, in Saint-Cloud, as an aerodynamics engineer. She moved to the Mérignac plant in 1995, with responsibility for Mirage 2000 systems. In 1999, she took charge of the Rafale and Falcon Series Systems department. Between 2008 and 2014, she headed up the Rafale production line, and then the Falcon 7X and 8X line. She was later appointed Deputy Manager, in charge of production, before becoming Mérignac Site Manager in 2015.

Valérie is married with four children.

About Dassault Aviation:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2018, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €5.1 billion. The company has 11,500 employees.

