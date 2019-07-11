The Motion + Power Technology Expo: Motion + Power Technology Expo Announces MPT Conference Focused On Business And Emerging Technology

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2019 / The Motion + Power Technology Expo, formerly Gear Expo, has expanded their educational offerings as part of this year's event taking place October 15-17 in Detroit. For the first time, the event will offer an all new MPT Conference program with 16 sessions offered in two tracks: Business and Emerging Technology. Attendees will learn from industry experts on the hottest topics including cybersecurity, supply chain, 3D printing, robotics and much more. The event is produced by the American Gear Manufacturers Association (AGMA) and the National Fluid Power Association (NFPA) and will be co-located with the ASM Heat Treating Society Conference and Exposition.

"We are excited to be offering an outstanding conference program to run alongside our expansive exhibit hall. Attendees will have access to a great line-up of thought leaders who will share their knowledge of several important topics impacting the power transmission industry," said Jenny Blackford, Vice President, Marketing, AGMA. "Attendees will be able to learn about the research driving the next generation of innovation at the MPT Conference, AGMA's Fall Technical Meeting, and other education courses."

The following conference sessions will be taking place Wednesday, October 16, 2019 and Thursday, October 17th, 2019 - for a complete listing of speakers and times, click here.

Business Track

Improve In-Transit Visibility to Reduce Supply Chain - presented by CalAmp

Economic Outlook and Trends within the Industrial Fluid Power Market - presented by Oxford Economics

Blockchain: The Future of Manufacturing - presented by SIMBA Chain

Effective Contract Negotiations: The Path to Commercial Success with Large OE Customers - presented by Rouse Contract Consultants, LLC

The Evolution of the Automotive Powertrain - presented by IHS Markit

Workforce Development Using a Farm Team Approach - presented by Scot Forge

Cybersecurity Hygiene in Motion - presented by (ISC)2 Central Florida Chapter

Hire Like Nobody's Business - presented by Diversified Industrial Staffing

Emerging Technology Track:

Simplifying Industrial IoT for Discrete Manufacturers - presented by MachineMetrics

The Future of eMobility in the Commercial Vehicle Space - presented by Meritor

Processes and New Machines for 3D Printing Metal - presented by The Barnes Group Advisors

The End of Fear: How Collaborative Industrial Robots Will Change Durable Goods Manufacturing - presented by Veo Robotics

Standards for IIoT Interoperability - presented by MTConnect

Losing Teeth? The Future of Gear Trains in the Age of Electrification - presented by Schaeffler

Materials Challenges and Solutions in Additive Manufacturing - presented by QuesTek Innovations, LLC

Collaborative Operation in Industry Today - presented by FANUC America Corporation

The Motion + Power Technology Expo (MPT Expo), formerly Gear Expo, will bring together 4,000+ professionals looking for technical solutions from more than 300 exhibitors across the supply chain including gear companies, machine tools suppliers and electric drive solutions showcasing new products and services from industry leaders. The Motion + Power Technology Expo will also offer the AGMA Fall Technical Meeting and short course technical programs from AGMA and NFPA in several education seminars. There will also be networking receptions, private meetings, one-on-one time with suppliers, exchanges in the education sessions, and mingling with colleagues on the show floor. For more information, visit http://www.MotionPowerExpo.com/.

About AGMA:

Founded in 1916, AGMA is a voluntary association of companies, consultants, and academicians with a direct interest in the design, manufacture, and application of gears, couplings, and related power transmission components and equipment. It is a member- and market-driven organization, conducting programs and providing services to the gear industry and its customers. AGMA member companies currently number more than 495. They include gear manufacturers from the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as gearing interests from more than 30 countries around the world.

AGMA is accredited by the American National Standards Institute to write all U.S. standards on gearing. AGMA is also the Secretariat for the Technical Committee 60 (TC 60) of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). TC 60 is the committee responsible for developing all international gearing standards. In addition to the holding the position of Secretariat, AGMA convenes (chairs) the active ISO Working Groups related to gear inspection and testing. www.agma.org. Registration is Now Open at www.motionpowerexpo.com.

