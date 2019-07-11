IntSights Marks First Half of 2019 With Global Expansion and Massive New Customer Growth

Global Threat Intelligence Firm Touts Marquee Logos and New Talent as Company Accelerates Growth Phase

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IntSights , the threat intelligence company focused on enabling enterprises to Defend Forward, announced today a record first half with 2x customer growth worldwide, solidifying the IntSights External Threat Protection (ETP) Suite's position as the leading threat intelligence solution on the market. The company is well positioned for continued success with a focus on product innovation, global expansion, and alliance integrations.

"Known for our ability to innovate, companies around the world are increasingly turning to IntSights to understand external threats and extend their visibility into what's happening on the clear, deep, and dark web. Our focus is on product innovation and expanding our alliances and partnerships throughout APAC and EMEA with the intent to reach every organization exposed by cyberattacks," said Guy Nizan, Co-Founder and CEO of IntSights.

Doubling Down on Product Innovation:

Threat Monitoring - This feature helps customers gain additional clarity and context regarding the severity of suspicious domains to improve overall threat response. Threat Monitoring provides customers with direct visibility into IntSights' advanced monitoring and alerting algorithms, including all monitored phishing domains.

- This feature helps customers gain additional clarity and context regarding the severity of suspicious domains to improve overall threat response. Threat Monitoring provides customers with direct visibility into IntSights' advanced monitoring and alerting algorithms, including all monitored phishing domains. Threat Evolution Timeline - This solution builds on IntSights' industry-leading phishing technology by aggregating and correlating ongoing changes to suspicious domains into a single timeline. This enables security operations teams to quickly and efficiently understand how particular domains have evolved and the risk these domains pose to their organizations.

- This solution builds on IntSights' industry-leading phishing technology by aggregating and correlating ongoing changes to suspicious domains into a single timeline. This enables security operations teams to quickly and efficiently understand how particular domains have evolved and the risk these domains pose to their organizations. Native STIX/TAXII Support and Dedicated Server - As a long-standing supporter of the STIX/TAXII open-source threat sharing standard, IntSights now offers a new and improved dedicated TAXII server. Adding this server improves threat sharing and enables easier integration with customers' security and threat data to and from any source formatted in the STIX specification.

- As a long-standing supporter of the STIX/TAXII open-source threat sharing standard, IntSights now offers a new and improved dedicated TAXII server. Adding this server improves threat sharing and enables easier integration with customers' security and threat data to and from any source formatted in the STIX specification. New Threat Investigation Module - IntSights released a new Investigation module within its Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) to support customers seeking deeper, real-time threat research and analysis. The module is built around an interactive, graphical UI that showcases an Indicator of Compromise (IOC) social link analysis visualization as its centerpiece. The module also includes rich data context, pulling from new enrichment sources to link IOCs to associated malware, DNS data, certificates, and relevant references from IntSights' own Dark Web Database.

- IntSights released a new Investigation module within its Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) to support customers seeking deeper, real-time threat research and analysis. The module is built around an interactive, graphical UI that showcases an Indicator of Compromise (IOC) social link analysis visualization as its centerpiece. The module also includes rich data context, pulling from new enrichment sources to link IOCs to associated malware, DNS data, certificates, and relevant references from IntSights' own Dark Web Database. Cloud-to-Cloud Integration Support - IntSights made its flexible SaaS platform even easier to integrate with. Customers can take full advantage of IntSights ETP with any of its cloud security applications, including those offered by IntSights Technology Alliance Partners like Micro Focus, ArcSight, Mimecast, Splunk, and Symantec.

- IntSights made its flexible SaaS platform even easier to integrate with. Customers can take full advantage of IntSights ETP with any of its cloud security applications, including those offered by IntSights Technology Alliance Partners like Micro Focus, ArcSight, Mimecast, Splunk, and Symantec. TIP IOC Review and Extraction - IntSights added a new view for TIP users to review, filter, analyze, and export data with more detailed context about each individual IOC. This includes severity rating, feed source, IOC type, associated policy triggers, and more.

IntSights Team and Brand Growth:

50% year-over-year headcount increase, with key positions added in EMEA and APAC.

Expansion of executive team with several key new hires: Nick Hayes , former Forrester analyst, as Vice President of Strategy; Jason Thompson , Vice President of Marketing; Yaron Paryanty , Vice President of Product; and Jay Zimmet , Chief Revenue Officer.

, former Forrester analyst, as Vice President of Strategy; , Vice President of Marketing; , Vice President of Product; and , Chief Revenue Officer. Launched new IntSights brand and digital presence, which helps security and risk management leaders better understand the value of external threat protection.

Exceptional Industry Presence and Validation

Gartner Peer Insights real user reviews rated IntSights 4.8 stars out of 5

2019 Gartner Security & Risk Management Conference CISO-focused presentations included:

"Defend Forward: SOAR with External Threat Intelligence"



"IntSights: A CISO's Guide to Shutting Down Attacks Using the Dark Web + Live Dark Web Tour"

Additional prime speaking engagements at industry leading conferences, including:

RSA Conference 2019



Black Hat Asia 2019



FS-ISAC, Kuala Lumpur



FS-ISAC, USA



Infosecurity Europe, 2019

Reports Published:

February 2019 : Digital Risk Protection for Dummies

: March 2019 : Gaming, Leisure & Hospitality Industry Cyber Threat Report

: April 2019 : Banking & Financial Services Threat Landscape Report

: June 2019 : The Rising Vietnamese Cybercriminal Landscape

: July 2019 : Dark Web 201: How to Leverage External Threat Hunting to Prevent Cyberattacks

