Technicolor is a leading global player in each of its three core businesses: Production Services, DVD Services and Connected Home, all of which have challenges and opportunities. Our view is that management has a strategy to mitigate the former and take advantage of the latter. H119 will likely prove the earnings nadir, with capacity constraints in Production Services and component pricing pressure - now unwinding - in Connected Home, which will also be reflected in the cash flow. We expect cash flow and operating margins to start to rebuild in H219 and through FY20. The current price is well below peer- and DCF-derived valuations.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...