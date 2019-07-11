Rapiscan Systems Metor 6E Achieves ECAC Performance Standard

Advanced walk through screening solution tested by European Union regulator for use in airports

TORRANCE, California, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapiscan Systems, a leading global supplier of security inspection technology, today announced that its Metor 6E people screening solution has achieved the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) and European Union (EU) performance standard for walk-through metal detectors.



ECAC has established a Common Evaluation Process (CEP) and standards for testing security equipment. Passing the performance standard for walk through metal detectors signifies that the Metor 6E can be used in airports within the ECAC/EU.



Rapiscan's Metor 6E is a state-of-the-art walk through metal detector, built to support the most demanding and high-traffic security screening environments. Designed with advanced features including automatic interactive sensitivity adjustment, automatic frequency selection, power guard and violation monitoring, the Metor 6E delivers powerful screening for airport checkpoints. The sleek, easy-to-install system was developed to comply with internationally recognized aviation requirements, and to integrate seamlessly into high-risk security infrastructures.



"Achieving this performance standard is a great accomplishment for the Rapiscan team, and demonstrates our commitment to investing in the highest quality technologies," said Mal Maginnis of Rapiscan Systems. "Many customers around the world rely on the ECAC/EU when setting their own standards and now will be able to acquire the Metor 6E."

