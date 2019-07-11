NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in REC Silicon ASA (REC) due to a reverse split. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 77/19. Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found below. For further information please see the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=731368