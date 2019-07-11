Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2019) - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results on 18 diamond drill infill holes completed at the Company's high-grade 100%-owned Hammerdown gold project near the town of King's Point in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland & Labrador.

Program Highlights: (For complete table of assay results and hole locations, refer to Tables 1 and 2 below)

13.7 gpt Au over 1.2 m, including 18.0 gpt Au over 0.91 m in drill hole MP-19-64

21.2 gpt Au over 1.2 m, including 28.0 gpt Au over 0.9 m in drill hole MP-19-64

4.6 gpt Au over 4.8 m, including 15.1 gpt Au over 1.2m in drill hole MP-19-64

5.0 gpt Au over 2.4 m, including 54.6 gpt Au over 0.2 m in drill hole MP-19-58

3.5 gpt Au over 1.3 m, including 10.3 gpt Au over 0.5 m in drill hole MP-19-57

9.9 gpt Au over 1.4 m, including 33.4 gpt Au over 0.4 m in drill hole MP-19-50

10.0 gpt Au over 1.1 m, including 53.7 gpt Au over 0.2 m in drill hole MP-19-48

15.0 gpt Au over 1.3 m, including 24.3 gpt Au over 0.3 m in drill hole MP-19-66

Reported core lengths represent 70-100% of true widths and are supported by well-defined mineralization geometries derived from historical drilling.

Hammerdown 2019 Infill Program

The 2019 infill program has been completed with a total of 19 diamond drill holes for 3,562 metres within the Hammerdown and Rumbullion deposit areas (Figure 1). The purpose of the 2019, and 2018, infill programs was to fill in specific gaps in the data in order to convert additional resources into the higher confidence Measured & Indicated categories from Inferred.

The 2019 drilling of the inferred resources at the Hammerdown gold deposit was successful in defining the continuity of a number of the gold veins in the hangingwall and footwall to the historical mining, as well as continuity of the vein system below the mined-out areas. It is important to note as well that the 2019 drilling also intersected an intensely altered and mineralized unit referred to as a sheared felsic volcanic (SFV). The SFV unit was also sampled in the 2018 drilling campaign and returned gold grades up to 3.54 g/t gold over 2.63 meters (See Maritime Press release June 4th., 2018). These lower grade intersections are significant in that they are close to surface, historically this unit was overlooked and not included in the mineral resources and may add additional ounces to the current Hammerdown resource.

Garett Macdonald, Maritime President & CEO, adds "Combined with the 2018 infill program we have 50 new infill drill holes totaling 5,294 metres that will inform an updated resource model for the Hammerdown gold project. The holes reported here successfully intersected a number of high-grade gold in sulphide/quartz veins at depths down to 250 metres vertical. In some cases, we encountered an intensely altered mineralized unit that was not adequately sampled in the year's when the mine was operated by Richmont Mines, when a mine cut-off-grade of 8.0 gpt Au was used. At current gold prices this type of mineralization may become an important part of any future mine plan".

Table 1. Significant Drill Hole Intersections - Hammerdown 2019 Infill Drill Program

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (gpt) MP-19-48 12.20 13.30 1.10 3.82 Includes 12.70 12.90 0.20 20.97









MP-19-48 18.23 19.09 0.86 2.99 Includes 18.43 18.63 0.20 9.88









MP-19-48 24.66 25.93 1.27 3.09 Includes 25.23 25.43 0.20 18.67









MP-19-48 59.00 60.07 1.07 10.04 Includes 59.37 59.57 0.20 53.68









MP-19-49 67.97 69.20 1.23 2.97 Includes 68.47 68.70 0.23 15.80









MP-19-50 59.04 59.74 0.70 4.52 Includes 59.04 59.24 0.20 15.75









MP-19-50 85.32 85.52 0.20 3.93









MP-19-50 119.92 121.34 1.42 9.91 Includes 120.42 120.84 0.42 33.41









MP-19-50 172.00 172.19 0.19 3.04









MP-18-51 154.44 154.64 0.20 3.37









MP-18-51 189.40 191.23 1.83 4.36 Includes 190.92 191.23 0.31 12.15









MP-18-52 135.69 135.87 0.18 6.97









MP-18-52 172.48 173.39 0.91 6.55 Includes 172.48 172.88 0.40 11.98









MP-18-52 227.75 227.95 0.20 10.93









MP-19-53 117.11 118.31 1.20 6.74 Includes 117.61 117.81 0.20 40.40









MP-19-53 119.01 119.21 0.20 4.86









MP-19-53 119.71 120.90 1.19 4.88 Includes 120.02 120.22 0.20 23.87









MP-19-53 135.79 135.99 0.20 5.97









MP-19-54 67.82 68.02 0.20 9.71









MP-19-54 67.82 68.02 0.20 9.71









MP-19-54 144.31 144.66 0.35 9.06









MP-19-54 172.23 173.31 1.08 4.14









MP-19-55 43.10 44.12 1.02 3.34 Includes 43.42 43.62 0.20 16.94









MP-19-55 69.27 69.47 0.20 4.24









MP-19-55 105.57 106.87 1.30 4.48 Includes 106.37 106.57 0.20 27.05









MP-19-55 127.70 127.90 0.20 6.27









MP-19-55 137.53 138.30 0.77 5.40 Includes 137.83 138.03 0.20 19.44









MP-19-55 163.92 164.56 0.64 4.08 Includes 164.21 164.56 0.35 10.00









MP-19-56 132.35 132.70 0.35 4.32









MP-19-56 153.10 153.50 0.40 3.70









MP-19-57 66.61 67.95 1.34 3.49 Includes 67.00 67.45 0.45 10.29









MP-19-57 96.10 96.35 0.25 4.48









MP-19-58 51.45 51.65 0.20 3.23









MP-19-58 91.85 92.05 0.20 3.31









MP-19-58 127.60 127.85 0.25 7.59









MP-19-58 135.66 136.18 0.52 3.12









MP-19-58 141.31 143.71 2.40 5.02 Includes 141.31 142.50 1.19 9.66 Includes 141.31 141.51 0.20 54.57









MP-19-59 46.50 46.70 0.20 7.91









MP-19-59 48.78 49.00 0.22 8.24









MP-19-59 99.68 99.91 0.23 6.84









MP-19-59 170.26 170.46 0.20 3.70









MP-19-60 51.38 55.55 4.17 3.34 Includes 52.56 53.06 0.50 5.92 Includes 53.06 53.56 0.50 2.02 Includes 53.56 54.06 0.50 4.16 Includes 54.06 54.56 0.50 6.24 Includes 54.56 55.06 0.50 6.78









MP-19-60 73.50 73.87 0.37 6.84









MP-19-60 172.07 172.33 0.26 6.76









MP-19-60 185.31 187.07 1.76 4.32 Includes 185.31 185.51 0.20 10.43 Includes 186.51 186.77 0.26 6.88 Includes 186.77 187.07 0.30 11.16









MP-19-61 36.16 36.36 0.20 5.04









MP-19-61 95.50 98.07 2.57 2.42 Includes 96.30 96.80 0.50 3.39 Includes 96.80 97.42 0.62 3.15 Includes 97.87 98.07 0.20 5.00









MP-19-63 43.00 48.50 5.50 3.55 Includes 43.00 43.3 0.30 5.36 Includes 48.08 48.5 0.42 4.04









MP-19-63 65.64 65.99 0.35 7.21









MP-19-63 74.40 75.60 1.20 7.20 Includes 74.40 74.55 0.15 4.11 Includes 74.55 75.01 0.46 15.56









MP-19-64 53.94 55.14 1.20 13.70 Includes 53.94 54.85 0.91 17.96









MP-19-64 70.30 71.50 1.20 21.24 Includes 70.30 71.20 0.90 27.98









MP-19-64 106.72 108.01 1.29 3.39 Includes 106.72 107.10 0.38 8.20









MP-19-64 111.05 115.85 4.80 4.58 Includes 111.05 113.84 2.79 7.10 Includes 112.64 113.84 1.20 15.09









MP-19-65 94.00 95.23 1.23 4.08 Includes 94.98 95.23 0.25 15.74









MP-19-65 95.43 96.53 1.10 2.93









MP-19-66 10.73 12.06 1.33 6.99 Includes 11.63 12.06 0.43 20.89









MP-19-66 27.94 29.24 1.30 14.95 Includes 27.94 28.19 0.25 20.69 Includes 28.70 28.95 0.25 25.01 Includes 28.95 29.24 0.29 24.34









MP-19-66 73.19 74.49 1.30 7.90 Includes 73.69 73.99 0.30 34.16









MP-19-66 79.40 80.61 1.21 7.64 Includes 79.90 80.11 0.21 43.31

Table 2. Mine Grid Hammerdown 2019 Infill Drill Program - Hole Locations and Orientations

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Hole Azimuth Hole Dip Length (m) MP-19-48 5218.1 10074.2 9994.3 183.02 -48.1 172 MP-19-49 5188.2 10078.5 9994.3 183.72 -53.8 115 MP-19-50 5168.2 10075.4 9995.7 180.42 -52.8 211 MP-19-51 5118.6 10101.9 9991.6 176.72 -53.1 235 MP-19-52 5088.8 10114 9985.9 179.92 -54.7 253 MP-19-53 5068.8 10111.9 9985.9 180.72 -53.9 199 MP-19-54 5038.7 10105.9 9986.9 180.52 -53.7 220 MP-19-55 5137.3 10023.6 10004.2 177.72 -52.6 187 MP-19-56 5238.2 10057.9 9995.7 179.12 -51 208 MP-19-57 5257.2 10019.8 10001.2 186.32 -52 175 MP-19-58 4984.5 9859.9 10009.1 358.22 -53.9 160 MP-19-59 4964.4 9857.9 10011.2 3.82 -54.9 220 MP-19-60 5013.5 9806.7 10013.2 1.42 -51 202 MP-19-61 5357 9982.4 10001.4 151.42 -49.5 145 MP-19-62 5390.5 9959.3 10005.2 157.72 -54.1 100 MP-19-63 5466.1 9895 10017.7 330.12 -50.5 190 MP-19-64 5512.1 9914.7 10018 331.42 -52.7 226 MP-19-65 5481.6 10046.3 10008 157.12 -44.3 169 MP-19-66 5497.4 10059.6 10009.8 155.72 -46.5 175

Figure 1. Plan View of 2019 Infill Diamond Drilling





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4548/46225_0eee4c08e4fc4880_002full.jpg

Analytical Procedures

All samples assayed and pertaining to this press release were completed by Eastern Analytical Limited ("EAL") located at Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador. EAL is an ISO 17025:2005 accredited laboratory for a defined scope of procedures. EAL bears no relationship to Maritime Resources. Samples are delivered in sealed plastic bags to EAL by Maritime field crews where they are dried, crushed, and pulped. Samples are crushed to approximately 80% passing a minus 10 mesh and split using a riffle splitter to approximately 250 grams. A ring mill is used to pulverize the sample split to 95% passing a minus 150 mesh. Sample rejects are securely stored at the EAL site for future reference. A 30-gram representative sample is selected for analysis from the 250 grams after which EAL applies a fire assay fusion followed by acid digestion and analysis by atomic absorption for gold analysis. Other metals were analyzed by applying an acid digestion and 34 element ICP analysis finish. EAL runs a comprehensive QA/QC program of standards, duplicates and blanks within each sample stream.

About Maritime Resources Corp.

Maritime Resources holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay Property, including the former Hammerdown gold mine, located near the Baie Verte Mining District and Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Green Bay Property hosts a resource estimates on two deposits, the Hammerdown and the Orion deposits. Hammerdown contains measured and indicated resources of 925,670 tonnes grading 10.6 gpt for 315,535 ounces of gold and inferred resources of 1,557,000 tonnes grading 7.53 gpt for 377,000 ounces of gold. The Orion deposit contains measured and indicated resources of 1,096,500 tonnes grading 4.47 gpt for 157,600 ounces of gold and inferred resources of 1,288,000 tonnes grading 5.44 gpt for 225,300 ounces.

Maritime's high grade Hammerdown and Whisker Valley gold exploration projects are both located near the Baie Verte Mining District and Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Hammerdown deposit is characterized by a number of near-vertical, narrow mesothermal quartz veins containing gold in pyrite. Hammerdown was last operated by Richmont Mines between 2000-2004 producing 143,000 ounces of gold at an average mine grade of 15.7 gpt Au through a combination of narrow vein open pit and underground mining.

CIM definition standards were followed for the resource estimate. The resource models used Ordinary Kriging grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model with mineralized zones defined by wireframed solids. A cut-off grade of 3.0 gpt gold over 1.2 meters was used for reporting resources with capping of gold grades at 125 gpt at Hammerdown and 50 gpt at Orion. A specific gravity of 2.84 was applied.

For additional information relating to the Hammerdown gold project, including the Orion deposit, refer to the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report, Green Bay Property" with an effective date of March 2, 2017, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resource estimates do not account for mineability, selectivity, mining loss and dilution. These mineral resource estimates include inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is also no certainty that these inferred mineral resources will be converted to the measured and indicated categories through further drilling, or into mineral reserves, once economic considerations are applied.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities are administered on site by the Company's Project Manager, Newfoundland Properties, Larry Pilgrim, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Mr. Pilgrim is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on its exploration projects.

