eXo Platform, the leading open source provider of digital workplace solutions, partners with ONLYOFFICE to offer an integrated office suite to its government, defense, and institutional clients.

ONLYOFFICE, by Ascensio System SIA, offers a powerful office suite that comprises online editors for text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations compatible with all popular file formats. With over 5 million users worldwide, it provides a great on-premise alternative for office tools to cloud vendors.

By partnering with ONLYOFFICE, eXo Platform completes its existing integrations with mainstream office stacks by a powerful alternative that would be of value to a significant portion of eXo Platform's clients that require on-premise installations and want to keep their independence from "the big five" companies.

"A lot of our clients in the government and defense prefer to remain independent from Google and Microsoft for their technology choices. They also require on-premise installations to better manage their security. Moreover, we are happy to partner with ONLYOFFICE as the latter shares our open-code philosophy." Benjamin Mestrallet, CEO of eXo Platform.

The integration with ONLYOFFICE is already operational and allows clients to co-edit documents directly in their digital workplace, through a seamless integration between eXo Platform and the ONLYOFFICE suite.

"We are happy to partner with eXo Platform a very innovative company with a strong experience in working on secure open-collaboration infrastructure, also providing solutions based on blockchain technology. ONLYOFFICE and eXo together build a reliable and stable solution to cover all questions relating to the security of online collaboration processes for enterprises." Galina Goduhina, Commercial Director at ONLYOFFICE.

About eXo

With an ecosystem of 100,000 members and hundreds of successful deployments worldwide, including the U.S. Department of Defense, NATO, UCLA, Generali, and the European Investment Bank, eXo is the largest open-source provider of digital workplace solutions for enterprises and governments.

eXo helps organizations of all sizes engage their workforce, transforming their employees' experience and harnessing their knowledge via its innovative, extensible, interoperable collaboration platform and wide range of services.

