The market is witnessing a significant increase in technological advancements in suturing materials, which has enhanced the applicability and efficacy of sutures. Biodegradable polymers have emerged as a beneficial material for surgical suturing because of its excellent mechanical and physical properties. These sutures have high therapeutic potential as they can act as carriers for drugs, antibodies, proteins, stem cells, and nanoparticles. Such developments are expected to fuel the growth of the absorbable suture market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by type (synthetic absorbable sutures and natural absorbable sutures), application (general surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, gynecology surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global absorbable sutures market is highly competitive with major vendors such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, DemeTECH Corporation, Johnson Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic, and Teleflex Incorporated, competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"Absorbable sutures provide tensile strength till the tissue regains strength, and then it dissolves completely through proteolytic enzymatic degradation. These advantages of absorbable sutures will fuel the market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five absorbable sutures market vendors

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG owns and operates businesses in four major segments that include hospital care, aesculap, OPM, and B. Braun avitum. Under its absorbable sutures category, the company offers various products including monosyn, novosyn, monomax, monosyn quick, novosyn quick, monoplus, and safil.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation is one of the leading companies in the healthcare sector that has operations in various segments, including cardiovascular, rhythm and neuro, and medsurg. The company offers capio sutures that include both absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. Under absorbable sutures, the company offers two products, namely, absorbable sutures coated with PGA, and monodek absorbable sutures.

DemeTECH Corporation

DemeTECH Corporation provides a wide range of sutures, namely DemeSORB, DemeCRYL, DemeQUICK, DemeDIOX, DemeCAPRONE, DemeGUT, and DemeGUT PLAIN. The company's DemeQUICK is a rapid absorbable surgical suture which is a coated, braided synthetic absorbable suture and is composed of copolymers made from 90% glycolide and 10% L-lactide.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. is one of the most popular companies across the world, with business operations in pharmaceutical, medical devices, and consumer products segments. The company provides coated VICRYL (polyglactin 910) suture, a synthetic absorbable sterile surgical suture, which is composed of a copolymer made from 90% glycolide and 10% L-lactide.

Medtronic

Medtronic has business operations in four major segments that include cardiac and vascular; minimally invasive therapies; restorative therapies; and diabetes. Under its absorbable sutures category, the company provides four main products, namely, velosorb fast, caprosyn, polysorb, and biosyn.

