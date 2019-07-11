Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F):
WHAT:
Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen AG will provide an update on their global alliance, which was announced in January. The companies also will share details of new collaborations also aimed at better serving their customers while improving each company's competitiveness and capital efficiency.
WHO:
Jim Hackett Ford President and CEO
Dr. Herbert Diess Volkswagen AG CEO
WHEN:
Friday, July 12, 8:00 a.m. ET
PRESS CONFERENCE (For Credentialed Media Only):
Andaz Hotel Wall Street
CONFERENCE CALL DIAL IN:
Participant Toll-Free: (877) 870-8664
Ford/Volkswagen AG Global Alliance:
In January, Ford and Volkswagen AG announced a global alliance with initial plans to develop commercial vans and medium-sized pickups for global markets beginning as early as 2022. In addition, Volkswagen AG and Ford signed a memorandum of understanding to investigate collaboration on autonomous vehicles, mobility services and electric vehicles.
For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com and https://www.volkswagen-media-services.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005686/en/
Contacts:
Volkswagen Media Relations
Marc Langendorf
+49.5361.9334474
marc.langendorf@volkswagen.de
Pietro Zollino
+1.703.364.7016
Pietro.Zollino@vw.com
Volkswagen Investor Relations
Oliver Larkin
+49.152.588.72711
oliver.larkin1@volkswagen.de
Andreas Buchta
+49.5361.940765
Andreas.buchta@volkswagen.de
Ford Communications
Jennifer Flake
+1.313.903.0429
jflake1@ford.com
Dan Pierce
+1.314.517.4750
dpierc41@ford.com
Michael Baumann
+49.152.5495.2780
Mbauman9@ford.com
Ford Investor Relations
Equity Community
Lynn Antipas Tyson
+1.914.485.1150
ltyson4@ford.com
Fixed Income Community
Karen Rocoff
+1.313.621.0965
krocoff@ford.com