Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F):

WHAT: Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen AG will provide an update on their global alliance, which was announced in January. The companies also will share details of new collaborations also aimed at better serving their customers while improving each company's competitiveness and capital efficiency. WHO: Jim Hackett Ford President and CEO Dr. Herbert Diess Volkswagen AG CEO WHEN: Friday, July 12, 8:00 a.m. ET PRESS CONFERENCE (For Credentialed Media Only): Andaz Hotel Wall Street

Bond Room (Concourse Level)

75 Wall Street

New York, NY 10005



The press conference will be available on Switch Pool Ports and live-streamed here (Ford) or here (Volkswagen). CONFERENCE CALL DIAL IN: Participant Toll-Free: (877) 870-8664

Participant International Dial-In Number: (484) 653-6087

Conference ID: 2896566

Password: Volkswagen AG Ford



The conference call will be webcast here.

Ford/Volkswagen AG Global Alliance:

In January, Ford and Volkswagen AG announced a global alliance with initial plans to develop commercial vans and medium-sized pickups for global markets beginning as early as 2022. In addition, Volkswagen AG and Ford signed a memorandum of understanding to investigate collaboration on autonomous vehicles, mobility services and electric vehicles.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com and https://www.volkswagen-media-services.com/

