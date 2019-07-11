Cielo Identified As a Leader in All Categories of NelsonHall's 2019 NEAT Vendor Evaluation for RPO

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo, the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner, today announced it once again has been positioned as a Leader in every category of NelsonHall's 2019 NEAT vendor evaluation for RPO.

NEAT assesses both the ability of RPO providers to bring immediate benefits to clients as well as preparing them to meet their future talent acquisition needs. Since the NEAT Assessment's inception in 2014, Cielo has been ranked as a Leader in every category, including Overall, Candidate Experience, Geographic Footprint and Scalability, Services Delivery Innovation, Sourcing Candidates, and Technology Innovation.

Nikki Edwards, Principal HR Services Research Analyst with NelsonHall, said, "Cielo continues to build on its already-established expertise and its candidate- and client-centric service. The company adds value to its global client base by investing in its geographic footprint, tools and technology to attract new audiences and keep pace with the ever-changing talent market."

Given its findings in the NEAT report, NelsonHall forecasts that Cielo will:

Continue to expand globally with existing clients, new clients, and via strategic acquisitions

See expansion into the APAC and LATAM regions

Receive growing interest in its High Volume RPO offering (by both new clients to Cielo and its existing client base who want to add high-volume hiring into their existing partnership)

"Being recognized for five consecutive years by NelsonHall further validates our category leadership in the global RPO and total talent market," said Sue Marks, Cielo's Founder and CEO. "Thank you to our talented teams who serve as our clients' strategic talent acquisition partners. Together you excel at delivering value today and preparing for what clients will need in the future."

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner and industry innovator delivering RPO, Total Talent Acquisition, consulting, and executive search services in 95+ countries. We design comprehensive, people-centered solutions and leverage Cielo TalentCloud - our award-winning technology suite featuring CRM, AI, automation, and analytics capabilities - to help our clients find, attract and hire the specific talent to move their businesses forward. To learn more, visit cielotalent.com.

About NelsonHall and NEAT vendor evaluation

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly-informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

NEAT is NelsonHall's vendor evaluation and assessment tool, a method by which sourcing managers can strategically evaluate vendors at the onset of the screening process. Positioning as a "Leader" is based on a combination of analyst assessments, primarily around measurements of the ability to deliver immediate benefit; and feedback from interviewing of vendor clients, primarily through measurements of levels of partnership and ability to meet future customer requirements.

