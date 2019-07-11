Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2019) -ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX") is pleased to announce the establishment of an Advisory Committee to provide guidance to the Board of Directors and management on strategic issues affecting ATEX. The Advisory Committee members are Dr. Albrecht Schneider, Dr. Raymond Jannas, Antonio Ortuzar V. and Kevin MacLean.

"The establishment of a strong Advisory Committee is a step forward towards developing ATEX into a significant Americas-focused minerals explorer," stated Carl Hansen, CEO of ATEX. "Collectively, the committee members bring a wealth of diverse expertise from a range of relevant fields which we will leverage as we identify, acquire, explore and develop projects in Latin America."

The Chairman of the Advisory Committee is Albrecht Schneider, Ph.D. (Imperial College, London University), a geologist with 40 years' experience in the mining and mineral exploration industry. Dr. Schneider was the Chairman of Atacama Pacific Gold from its formation in 2011 until the company was sold to RIO2 in 2018. Prior to Atacama, he was a consultant to Andina Minerals, Senior VP of Exploration of TVX Gold and acted as a consultant for numerous major mining companies including Antofagasta, TVX Normandy Americas, Newmont Mining, Kinross Gold and Gold Fields. Over the course of his career, Dr. Schneider has been instrumental in the discovery of a number precious metals deposits in Chile including Cerro Maricunga, Volcan and Salares Norte as well as leading the teams outlining the Asacha and Zolotoe deposits in Russia, the Kasperske Hory deposit in the Czech Republic and the Skouries deposit in Greece. Dr. Schneider is currently the President of SBX Consultores, a geological consulting firm in Santiago, Chile and is a director of RIO2.

Raymond Jannas, Ph.D. (Harvard University) has over 35 years' experience in mining geology, exploration and business development focused in Latin America in addition to world-wide project generation. Dr. Jannas headed the exploration teams that led to the discovery of Pascua-Lama, El Morro and Johanna in Chile, and Choco 10 in Venezuela, as well as the acquisition of Cerro Corona in Peru. He has held senior positions with Gold Fields, Barrick Gold, LAC Minerals, Hochschild Mining, Metallica Resources, St. Joe Minerals, Rosario Resources and Minera Fuego. Currently, Dr. Jannas is President of Gexca Ltda., a Chilean-based consulting company and is Partner/Advisor to Minera Santa Enma as well as serving on the board of directors of two TSXV-listed companies.

Antonio Ortuzar V. is the Managing Partner for Servicios Legales Baker McKenzie SpA., Santiago and is the leader of the Global Mining Group for Baker McKenzie LLP. Mr. Ortuzar has extensive experience in all aspects of mining and natural resources project development and financing, mergers & acquisitions, securities and capital markets. He represents mining clients in all stages of their projects from "greenfield" to "brownfield", including acquisition, financing, exploitation, operation and closure.

Kevin MacLean, CFA, P.ENG., has over 30 years' experience specializing in precious metals and mining investments. He was the Senior Portfolio Manager heading the resource investment team at Sentry Investments until 2017 with peak assets under management of approximately $2 billion. Mr. MacLean received 13 Lipper Awards over multiple time periods for best risk-adjusted returns in the gold mining sector and was the recipient of 7 Brendan Wood International Top Gun awards for recognition of being a leading mind in the gold mining sector. Currently, Mr. MacLean works as a strategic consultant to mining companies.

