Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.: From Trash to Treasure

Cielo refinery transforms all garbage, including single-use plastics, into diesel fuel

ALDERSYDE, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2019 / (CSE: CMC) Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. ("Cielo" / "Company") today announced that its refinery using cutting edge technology to convert most types of household and industrial waste into high grade diesel fuel is now operational. Using a proprietary technology (Cielo holds the global licence), the Company plans to add four more refineries in Alberta, and then expand to other markets in Canada and abroad.

"After years of development and perfecting our solution, we are producing a marketable fuel today, and are ready to scale up. Everywhere you turn, garbage is becoming a bigger problem, and around the world, people are looking for ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Cielo offers a way to divert a great deal of waste from landfills, reduce methane emissions and produce high grade renewable diesel fuel. Our production process has virtually no emissions, and we can replace the imported biodiesel that is currently being shipped into Canada from refineries in other parts of the world. The environmental upsides are nothing short of phenomenal," said CEO Don Allan.

This first commercial refinery in Aldersyde (the "Aldersyde Refinery")is now processing garbage 24-hours-a-day and can use a wide variety of solid wastes in its process, including all seven types of plastics, used tires, food waste, railroad ties, organic wastes, wood waste and grass clippings.

The process employs a proprietary chemical catalyst, then heats the material to a temperature of about 350 C, which changes the composition of the material by collecting the diesel carbon molecules.

Don Allan added "Today, Canada imports hundreds of millions of litres of biodiesel, which is blended into Canadian diesel fuel, to reduce emissions. Much of that fuel comes from agriculture feedstocks, and our solution can replace it, meaning smaller landfills, not less farmland for food and smaller carbon footprint."

Management believes the Aldersyde Refinery is a remarkable example of Alberta's spirit of innovation and desire to find solutions to contemporary environmental challenges. It is anticipated that four more of Cielo's green refineries will be built by late 2020, in Grande Prairie, Calgary, Medicine Hat, and Brooks, AB.

For more information, please visit https://www.cielows.com/

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp:

Cielo is a publicly traded waste-management company that transforms landfill garbage into renewable diesel fuels. With operations headquartered in Red Deer, AB, Cielo holds the exclusive licence for the global rights of a proprietary thermal catalytic depolymerization technology that is patent-pending.

Cielo is targeted to become Canada's first producer of renewable diesel that is fully compatible with the federal and provincial-mandated renewable fuels regulations, which require the blending of renewables with fossil diesel used in transportation fuel.

Once built and operating at full capacity, Cielo's five Alberta facilities are expected to each produce around 2,000 litres of renewable fuel per hour. Together, they will divert some 128,000 tonnes of waste per year from Canada's landfills. To put this in context, Canada generates some 31-million tonnes of garbage a year (source: https://www.crcresearch.org/solutions-agenda/waste).

Cielo trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol CMC.

Sent on behalf of Don Allan, President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Don Allan, President & CEO

(403) 348-2972 Ext. 101

donallan@cielows.com

www.cielows.com

Michael Yeung, CFA, VP, Business Development & Capital Markets

(403) 348-2972 Ext. 103

michaelyeung@cielows.com

www.cielows.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Cielo is making forward looking statements related to future building and operation of additional refineries and anticipated output of such refineries. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, neither the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

From Trash to Treasure Video

Backgrounder

Canadian regulations require a minimum blend of renewable diesel be used in all transportation diesel fuel. Cielo's renewable diesel can also be used in the trucking, air, ocean and railway sectors and also as a fuel in remote off-grid communities.

Currently, biofuels made from agriculture products are imported to fill most of this market need in Canada.

Cielo's technology can produce a lower cost diesel for blending purposes that is more environmentally and economically sustainable than what is currently used. We use materials that people pay to dispose of, which provides a cost advantage. We can process most municipal solid waste, blue-box waste, all plastics, including single-use plastics recently banned by the federal government of Canada, construction waste and wood and agriculture waste. Essentially, we can process any cellulosic waste that now is largely incinerated or dumped in landfills. By diverting this waste, Cielo not only reduces its production costs, it reduces the amount of green-house gas emissions produced by landfills, which are one of the leading contributors to climate change.

Traditional biofuels use crops such as canola and soybeans, as well as yellow grease from restaurants and animal tallow, which are costly to collect and harvest. Further, these crops are only available on a seasonal basis and plant-based biofuels are not conducive for year-round use in Canada. Our refineries will run continuously, year-round, excluding maintenance and turnarounds. We believe we are also the cleaner and cheaper alternative to companies that currently create electricity by incinerating landfill waste, releasing toxins into the environment and producing hazardous materials that go back into the landfill.

How Our Technology Works

We use a refining process referred to as thermal catalytic depolymerization, which blends waste materials (as described above) with used motor oil and a powdered chemical catalyst. The catalyst is our in-house intellectual property. The mixture is then heated to a temperature that breaks down the molecules and "cracks" the material into a blend of distilled fuels. The fuels are then further processed into renewable transportation diesel, jet fuel and naphtha fuel.

Why it Matters

The world produces some 2-billion tonnes of waste a year; a figure expected to grow to 3.4-billion tonnes annually by 2025. Garbage is the largest and fastest growing industry at a time when the pressing nature of the climate crisis demands immediate action. Landfills are a leading contributor to climate change, releasing methane, which is far more potent at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.

Moreover, our Company is able to deal with single-use plastics, which are negatively affecting our oceans and will be banned in Canada as early as 2021. Each of our green refineries will be engineered to convert 25,000 tonnes of garbage per year, or three tonnes per hour, operating 24-hours a day, roughly 341 days a year.

Based on data from 2015, we estimate there is room for Cielo to build some 40 refineries in Canada, potentially diverting up to one million tonnes of landfill waste a year. Cielo's green refineries will each employ approximately 50 people during the construction phase and create 25 full-time jobs once up and running.

Next Steps

Cielo's green refining technology is currently patent-pending. We have confirmed plans to build joint venture refineries in Grande Prairie, Calgary, Medicine Hat, and Brooks, Alberta.

Cielo's revolutionary technology is scalable and will soon be ready to be deployed across Canada as well as internationally, furthering Canada's reputation as a global leader in renewable energy.

SOURCE: Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551653/From-Trash-to-Treasure