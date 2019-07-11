Karsten Energy Corp.: Early Warning Press Release

This Press Release is Issued Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2019 / Peter Lee has acquired 10,000 common shares (each, a "Share") of Karsten Energy Corp. (the "Company") on April 1, 2019 (the "April Transaction"); and 800,000 Shares on July 10, 2019 (the "July Transaction").

Prior to the April Transaction, Mr. Lee owned 1,111,000 Shares, representing 9.92% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares. As a result of the April Transaction, Mr. Lee owns 1,121,000 Shares as of April 1, 2019, representing 10.01% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares. As a result of the July Transaction, Mr. Lee now owns 1,921,000 Shares, representing 17.15% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares.

The Company's registered and records office is located at 6th Floor, 905 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1L6.

A copy of the early warning reports for the April Transaction and July Transaction will be filed on www.sedar.com .

To receive a copy of the report, please contact David Nguyen at (604) 629-5400.

SOURCE: Karsten Energy Corp.

