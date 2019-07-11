Web Presence: Dr. Scott Zack Counts Down to National Chiropractic Month

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2019 / Chiropractor and primary care physician Dr. Scott Zack looks toward this year's National Chiropractic Month.

Supporting Medicare equality, educating the public, and prompting those in need of help to make an appointment with a chiropractor, National Chiropractic Month is set to kick off on Tuesday, October 1. A chiropractor and primary care physician from West Bloomfield, located within the Detroit metropolitan area of Michigan, Dr. Scott Zack reveals more about the annual awareness initiative.

"Almost 80 percent of Americans will suffer a bout of severe back or neck pain at some point in their life," explains Dr. Zack, "which is why it's so important that we champion the incredible benefits of chiropractic care in treating pain in these areas of the body in particular."

The world's first chiropractic adjustment was performed in 1895 by D.D. Palmer, who, at the time, was a leading proponent of alternative medicine. Two years later, he established the Palmer School of Care in Davenport, Iowa, today is known as Palmer College of Chiropractic.

A decade and a half on, in 1913, chiropractic care received official recognition in the United States. "Over the next 25 years, 39 states officially recognized chiropractic care as a legitimate option within the healthcare field," adds Dr. Scott Zack.

National Chiropractic Month is held each year to educate the public surrounding the many benefits of chiropractic care.

With opioid painkillers still routinely prescribed as a quick fix for severe back and neck pain, it's important, says Dr. Scott Zack, that the public is aware of how excessive use of such drugs, for example, can be detrimental to their health. "National Chiropractic Month emphasizes," he suggests, "an alternative method of treatment, in chiropractic care, which we now know to yield much better, safer, and healthier results."

The initiative is also intended to support Medicare equality, according to Dr. Scott Zack. "The American Chiropractic Association advocates federal legislation," he explains, "which would afford patients with the option to receive Medicare reimbursements for chiropractic care."

National Chiropractic Month is further held to prompt those who may benefit from receiving chiropractic care to make an appointment with a practitioner, such as primary care physician Dr. Scott Zack. "In addition to treating severe neck and back pain, chiropractic care can also help to prevent against future injuries and treat other chronic musculoskeletal conditions," he reveals, "so, why not use this year's upcoming National Chiropractic Month as the perfect opportunity to make an appointment with a qualified local chiropractor?"

According to the initiative's organizers, National Chiropractic Month is also important as it benefits the U.S. economy. "Back and neck pain episodes in America result in as much as a $100 billion drain on the economy every year currently, mostly due to costs associated with reduced productivity and lost wages," Dr. Scott Zack explains.

"National Chiropractic Month is intended, therefore," he adds, wrapping up, "to help people get right back on their feet, as quickly as is healthy, both for their own benefit and for the benefit of our nation's economy."

National Chiropractic Month 2019 kicks off on Tuesday, October 1.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551698/Dr-Scott-Zack-Counts-Down-to-National-Chiropractic-Month