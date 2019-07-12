MentionWorth Media: Tommy Rodriguez, Broke to $10 Million by 30 Years Old

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2019 / Tommy Rodriguez is living proof that anyone can change their life for the better. While growing up in Boston, Massachusetts, he got into some trouble which landed him in a juvenile detention center more than once. And before he even reached 12th grade, his mother kicked him out of her house for always getting into trouble with the law.

It was very challenging for the young Rodriguez to survive on his own, especially without a high school diploma. He worked several blue-collar jobs in warehouses and fast food restaurants. No job ever lasted for more than 6 months, though. This pattern continued all the way until he was 24 years old.

Interestingly, his life would change forever after receiving a particular tweet on Twitter. This was a tweet which offered to teach people how to make money online. Rodriguez was intrigued by the tweet because he always had an entrepreneur attitude, despite having no entrepreneurship experience. So, he clicked on the tweet to see what it was all about.

Rodriguez took a chance and bought into the entrepreneurship training that was advertised by that tweet. After his second week, he made his first $60 to $80. Then everything just took off for him from there. He started his own multilevel marketing company once things really started heating up. Of course, he had to max out his credit cards to pay for the startup costs of his company. This made him very nervous because he didn't know if he could ever pay back his credit card debts.

Eight months after starting his company, Rodriguez was already pulling in a six-figure income. But as more people started doing the same kind of business, Rodriguez got out of it after 20 months. He wanted to do something else which had better and faster-earning potential. He looked online for other businesses to try out, such as domain flipping. In the end, he settled on the drop shipping business model.

Rodriguez first started his drop shipping business on eBay, but business was too slow on there for him. Then he went over to Amazon and applied the drop shipping business model there. It took him a lot of trial and error to learn how to use the Amazon platform properly with this business. There were very frustrating moments throughout the process, but Rodriguez eventually pulled through and figured it out.

Rodriguez worked over 12 hours per day for about 17 months before he finally got it down. He soon hired people to work on his team. This helped him upscale his dropshipping business to one that was making $10,000 profit instead of a few thousand dollars profit. By the time he was 30 years of age, Rodriguez was already worth over $10 million. The amazing thing was that he'd only been an entrepreneur for about 6 years.

Nowadays, Rodriguez prides himself in being a coach to other aspiring entrepreneurs that want to achieve his level of success. A six-figure passive income is the goal of all his students, and they're willing to pay top dollar to receive the training that will help them get there. For more information you can contact Tommy at trod781@gmail.com or on Instagram.

SOURCE: MentionWorth Media

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551691/Tommy-Rodriguez-Broke-to-10-Million-by-30-Years-Old