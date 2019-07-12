SSA Public Relations: G4 By Golpa Launches Smile Revolution National Dental Implant Promotion

Twelve Lucky Monthly Winners To Receive FREE G4 By Golpa Dental Implant Procedures

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2019 / Dental implants change the lives of patients - and dental implants provided by G4 By Golpa change the lives of patients all the quicker, because only the G4 dental implants solution immediately provides patients with their entire set of permanent teeth - in contrast to the competition which can only provide temporary teeth that need to be replaced several months later.

Now, twelve lucky patients - one per month over the next 12 months - are about to have their own lives changed - by winning a G4 Dental Implant procedure…for free!

Dr. Mike Golpa's G4 Implant Solution has broken the mold in advanced dental implants technologies, offering a breakthrough treatment that results in a permanent bridge with titanium framework in just one visit. The G4 by Golpa implant procedure encompasses proprietary all-digital protocols and next-generation milling technologies developed by Dr. Golpa represent true cosmetic dentistry gamechangers.

Winners of the G4 By Golpa Smile Revolution National Sweepstakes will receive the nationally-celebrated G4 by Golpa Implants Solution developed by renowned dentist Dr. Mike Golpa after years - and more than 6,000 dental implant surgeries. Each monthly winner will be flown to Las Vegas where they will undergo the G4 by Golpa dental implant procedure. Both airfare and accommodations are included in the monthly prize package. Winners will be selected by random drawings and notified via email.

For more information, eligibility, complete rules and regulations and sweepstakes entry form, visit https://g4bygolpa.com/g4-smile-revolution/.

About the G4 by Golpa Implant Solution:

Dr. Mike Golpa's G4 by Golpa Implant Solution is available nationwide via owned and operated G4 surgery centers and carefully-selected G4 network affiliate dentists strategically located throughout the country. Earlier this year, the growing popularity and proven effectiveness of Dr. Golpa's G4 dental implant procedure has resulted in the US government's approval to offer Medicare support for G4 dental implant patients.

