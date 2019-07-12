DENSO CORPORATION Phone: 81-566-25-5594 Fax: 81-566-25-4509

KARIYA, JAPAN, July 12, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation, the world's second largest mobility supplier, and Smiths Manufacturing (Pty) Limited owned by Metair Investments Limited today announced they have established DENSO Sales South Africa (Pty) Limited, a joint venture dedicated to selling aftermarket products and services in Southern Africa.South Africa has one of the largest economies in Africa, and car ownership is the highest in the region. DENSO established DENSO Sales South Africa to sell repair parts and accessories and offer services such as repairs for passenger cars and commercial vehicles in South Africa and neighboring countries. The new company will help ensure safety and increase convenience for customers in the region.Southern Africa is a promising market, especially with the number of vehicles in the region. By establishing a new company, we will strengthen our capability to meet new customers' needs in new countries, offer appropriate products and services tailored to the region, and further expand our aftermarket business.DENSO Sales South Africa will increase a product lineup mainly for vehicles manufactured by Japanese-affiliated automakers, which account for 40% of vehicle ownership; strengthen the repair service network for car air conditioners and diesel engine parts, etc.; and build an efficient logistics system.In 2010, DENSO established DENSO Sales Middle East & North Africa FZE in the United Arab Emirates to operate and expand the sale of aftermarket products in the northern part of the African region. Since 2013, DENSO has joined the forces with Smiths Manufacturing to sell aftermarket products and research market needs and structures.About DensoDENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3% of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.Source: DensoContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.