Oil production in Gabon up 16% from H1 2018, with 25,033 bopd for operated interest (20,026 bopd for M&P share) in H1 2019 Marked increase thanks to progress made on export management and consolidation of the production potential of the Ezanga permit



Gas production in Tanzania was 66.2 MMcfpd for operated interest (31.8 MMcfpd for M&P share) in H1 2019 Down 17% from H1 2018 as a result of the lower demand for gas because of the early and heavy rainy season, which led to a marked increase in hydropower generation capacity at the expense of gas demand



M&P total working interest production of 25,326 boepd for H1 2019, an increase of 7% compared to H1 2018

H1 2019 sales at US$229 million, down slightly (-4%) from H1 2018 due to lifting imbalances Entitlement revenues corrected for lifting imbalances stood at US$256 million in H1 2019, up 15% compared to H1 2018 Crude prices remained stable overall: average oil selling price over the period of US$68.4/bbl versus US$69.2/bbl in H1 2018



Sales for the first half of 2019

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 H1 2019 H1 2018 H1 2019 vs. H1 2018 change Total production sold over the period, M&P working interest Million barrels of oil 1.4 1.6 3.0 3.1 -2% Million MMBTU 3.3 2.6 5.9 7.1 -17% Average sale price Oil, in US$/bbl 63.9 72.5 68.4 69.2 -1% Gas, in US$/MMBTU 3.26 3.28 3.27 3.17 3% Sales (in US$m) Oil production 100 123 222 231 -4% Gabon 91 115 206 213 -3% Tanzania 9 7 16 18 -14% Drilling activities 4 3 7 6 10% Consolidated sales (in US$m) 103 126 229 237 -4% Lifting imbalances -27 +14 Entitlement revenues adjusted for lifting imbalances (in US$m) 256 223 +15%

Sales in the first half of 2019 amounted to US$229 million, a decrease of 4% from H1 2018.

The increase in production in Gabon during the first half of 2019 (+16% from H1 2018) in a similar pricing environment (average sale price of oil US$68.4/bbl in H1 20191 compared with US$69.2/bbl in H1 2018 and US$68.2/bbl in H2 2018) was not reflected in sales due to an evacuation delay of 591 thousand barrels: 382 thousand barrels produced but not evacuated over H1 2019, in addition to evacuation delays recorded in H1 2018 which had the reverse effect, as evacuations at the time exceeded production by 209 thousand barrels.

Excluding lifting imbalances, entitlement revenues are up 15% from H1 2018, standing at US$256 million vs. US$223 million in the first half of 2018.

Sales in Tanzania in H1 2019 remained stable overall at US$16 million, compared with US$18 million in H1 2018.

Hydrocarbon production for the first half of 2019

Units Q1 2019 Q2 2019 H1 2019 H1 2018 H1 2019 vs H1 2018 change Production fully operated by Maurel Prom Oil bopd 24,666 25,395 25,033 21,561 16% Gas MMcfpd 73.7 58.7 66.2 79.3 -17% TOTAL boepd 36,950 35,812 36,061 34,780 4% Maurel Prom working interest production Oil bopd 19,733 20,316 20,026 17,249 16% Gas MMcfpd 35.4 28.2 31.8 38.1 -17% TOTAL boepd 25,636 25,020 25,326 23,602 7%

Gabon

In Gabon, operated oil production stood at 25,033 bopd (20,026 bopd for M&P working interest) in the first half of 2019, up 16% from the same period in 2018. Production increased during the first semester, from 25,003 bopd in January to 26,729 bopd in June, and without evacuation restrictions as faced in 2018.

This increase reflects the progress made on export management, as well as the consolidation of the production potential of the field, thanks to development drilling and continuation of the water injection programme.

Tanzania

In Tanzania, total operated production averaged 66.2 MMcfpd in the first half of 2019, or 31.8 MMcfpd for M&P working interest (48.06%), down 17% from H1 2018.

This decline was due to an early and heavy rainy season in eastern Africa this year, which led to a marked increase in hydropower generation capacity at the expense of gas demand.

Cash position

The Group's cash position stood at US$360 million at 30 June 2019, a significant increase compared with the position at 31 December 2018 (US$280 million). This was in part due to the signing in June 2019 of an agreement with the Gabon Oil Company (GOC), the Group's partner on the Ezanga permit, to end the carry mechanism which it benefited from.

This agreement notably includes a reassignment of lifting rights for 713 thousand barrels evacuated by M&P under the GOC carry mechanism for 2018 and early 2019. This reassignment was made in return for proceeds of US$45 million, included in the cash position at 30 June, which shall be offset in H2 2019, when the Group will therefore lift less oil.

Moreover, an amount of US$43 million was paid by GOC into an escrow account to settle the balance of the historical carry receivables (amounts prior to 2018). This amount shall be available for release in December 2019 and is therefore not recognized yet in M&P's cash position at 30 June.

A portion of this cash shall be used during the second half of 2019 to finance the sustained exploration programme (estimated at around US$65 million) and the balance of payments relating to 2018 acquisitions (Venezuela and Angola).

Outlook and development

Continued operations on the Mios permit in France

The positive exploration result for the Caudos-Nord-2D (CDN-2D) well announced during the first half 2019 results led the Group to continue its drilling campaign with the completion of the Caudos-Nord-3D (CDN-3D) well. Drilling at this second well began in mid-April and came to a positive conclusion at the end of May, confirming the results of CDN-2D.

This discovery is however expected to remain modest in size, with estimated total commercial oil volume of approximately one million barrels.

Exploration programme in Gabon

Civil engineering works to prepare the exploration drilling on the Kari permit in South Gabon began at the end of May 2019. Half of the access channel to the drilling area has been completed and work remains underway. The actual start-up of drilling is expected during the last quarter of 2019.

On the Ezanga permit, two exploration drilling projects will be carried out during the third quarter of 2019.

Acquisition of seismic data in Sicily

The beginning of the campaign to acquire seismic data on the Fiume-Tellaro permit is scheduled for September 2019.

French English pieds cubes pc cf cubic feet pieds cubes par jour pc/j cfpd cubic feet per day milliers de pieds cubes kpc Mcf 1,000 cubic feet millions de pieds cubes Mpc MMcf 1,000 Mcf million cubic feet milliards de pieds cubes Gpc Bcf billion cubic feet baril b bbl barrel barils d'huile par jour b/j bopd barrels of oil per day milliers de barils kb Mbbl 1,000 barrels millions de barils Mb MMbbl 1,000 Mbbl million barrels barils équivalent pétrole bep boe barrels of oil equivalent barils équivalent pétrole par jour bep/j boepd barrels of oil equivalent per day milliers de barils équivalent pétrole kbep Mboe 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent millions de barils équivalents pétrole Mbep MMboe 1,000 Mbbl million barrels of oil equivalent

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

1 Sales included in this press release are based on provisional price data which may be slightly adjusted over the second half of July; actual sales recognised in the Group's half year accounts to be published on 1 August may vary slightly as a result.

