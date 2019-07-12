sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,528 Euro		-0,006
-0,07 %
WKN: 859768 ISIN: SE0000148884 Ticker-Symbol: SEBA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEB AB A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,492
8,63
11.07.
8,504
8,552
11.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

SEB: SEB's second quarter 2019 result

The operating result for the second quarter 2019 amounted to SEK 6.1bn and return on equity, excluding items affecting comparability, was 13.9 per cent.

"SEB's diversified business model remained favourable. Both corporate and private customers were active and lending volumes increased. The operating profit of SEK 6.1bn increased by 4 per cent compared with the first quarter this year. We have the financial strength needed to support our customers going forward", says Johan Torgeby, President and CEO.

Financial information

Q2Q1Q2Jan-JunFull year
SEK m20192019%2018%20192018%2018
Total operating income12 19711 9072 11 9032 24 10322 6906 45 868
Total operating expenses-5 708-5 6222 -5 5273 -11 329-10 9573 -21 940
Net expected credit losses- 386- 422-9 - 22174 - 808- 330145 -1 166
Operating profit before
items affecting comparability		6 1035 8644 6 167-1 11 96711 4245 22 779
Operating profit6 1035 8644 10 674-43 11 96715 930-25 27 285
NET PROFIT4 8924 6814 10 024-51 9 57314 019-32 23 134
Return on equity, %13.912.7 29.7 13.220.4 16.3
Return on equity excluding items affecting comparability, %13.912.8 16.4 13.213.8 13.4
Basic earnings per share, SEK2.262.16 4.63 4.436.48 10.69

You can download the Interim Report, Results Presentation and Fact Book from https://sebgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports.


For further information, please contact
Masih Yazdi, Finance Director, +46 771 621 000
Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 762 10 06
Frank Hojem, Head of Media Relations, +46 70 763 99 47

This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 7 am CET, on 12 July 2019.

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 June 2019, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,912bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,932bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com

Attachments

  • Interim report Q2 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5e630777-d666-42fc-9435-fe5d6f1e8d05)
  • Press release_SEB_Q2_2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/037b707e-48f9-45f3-a26b-01240a0b840e)

