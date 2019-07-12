Amazon and Chengdu Hi-tech Zone, Build Cloud Computing Industry Joint Innovation Center

CHENGDU, China, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chengdu Hi-tech Zone signed a cooperation agreement with Amazon Web Services (Beijing) Co., Ltd. on July 10. The joint innovation center project undertaken by both of them will be carried out in Chengdu Hi-tech Zone.



Amazon introduced cloud computing services ("AWS") in 2006, AWS provides over 165 full-featured services to customers, which contain but are not limited to artificial intelligence, virtual reality and augmented reality through 21 geographic areas in U.S. Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Sweden and the U.K. as well as 66 available zones (AZ).

Located in Chengdu Hi-tech Zone, China-European Center and AI Innovation Center, and the China Chengdu-Amazon AWS Joint Innovation Center plan to establish an accelerator, incubator, international maker space, will attract global leading enterprises, start-ups and industrial talents of the fields of AI, biological medicine and financial technology to settle in one of the world's leading cloud computing service areas to promote the industrial innovation and economic upgrade in Chengdu Hi-tech Zone and Western China.



As the first national independent innovation demonstration zone in Western China, the 2018 GDP of Chengdu Hi-tech Zone reached RMB 187.778 billion, with the year-on-year growth of 9.6%. Its total export-import volume surpassed RMB 300 billion for the first time and Chengdu Hi-tech Comprehensive Bonded Zone surpassed all other comprehensive bonded zones throughout the country and leaped to first in the total export-import volume. In addition, 93 incubators and maker spaces were established with the total area exceeding 4,300,000m2.

Chengdu Hi-tech Zone launched the enterprise gradient cultivation plan this year, published the list of first batch gradient cultivation enterprises and incubation carriers which are 420 and 52 in number respectively and cashed the support funds of RMB 65.16 million, the support funds for enterprises would be expected to exceed RMB 200 million.



Chengdu Hi-tech Zone will support the Project in the fields of industry, technology, talents and training by creating an international business environment to attract various talents. The project will incubate 500 domestic and overseas start-ups and complete upgrade acceleration of 120 enterprises within 5 years, which include cultivating 20-30 gazelle companies and 2-3 unicorn or quasi-unicorn companies, to assist in the establishment of a high-quality development demonstration zone and world-class hi-tech park in Chengdu Hi-tech Zone.