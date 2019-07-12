Clinicians and Cancer Patients to Benefit From Advanced Image Guided Radiation Therapy Solutions Agreement Between Elekta and C-RAD

STOCKHOLM, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) and C-RAD announced today that the companies have signed a sales and distribution agreement. C-RAD is a Swedish company specializing in positioning and surface scanning products. C-RAD offers surface image guided radiation therapy (SIGRT) technology with its Catalyst HD system, a solution used in stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) and motion management.

C-RAD has worked with Elekta for several years to provide its SIGRT technology to new and existing customers worldwide. C-RAD simplifies patient setup and provides comprehensive SIGRT for all patient positioning and motion management. The Catalyst system, which integrates with Elekta linacs, provides gross patient positioning and postural positioning along with respiratory motion management. It extends the value of Elekta's Versa HD high definition dynamic radiosurgery (HDRS) solution through complementary capabilities and technologies.

Maurits Wolleswinkel, President Linac Solutions at Elekta, said: "Our priority is always to provide a high level of patient safety and comfort while ensuring an efficient and seamless workflow for clinicians with the greatest degree of confidence. This collaboration with C-RAD supports Elekta's linear accelerators - in particular, Versa HD - to meet the growing demand for SIGRT."

Tim Thurn, CEO of C-RAD, added: "SIGRT is on its way to become part of the standard of care in advanced radiation therapy. With our cutting-edge solutions and strong alliances, we have the opportunity to empower even more cancer centers, and ultimately their patients, to benefit from our technology."

This sales and distribution agreement is scheduled to start in North America and Mexico on July 12, 2019 and eventually expand to other markets.

For further information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson

Global EVP Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Tel: +46-70-410-7180

e-mail: Oskar.Bosson@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Raven Canzeri

Global Public Relations Manager

Tel: +1-770-670-2524

e-mail: raven.canzeri@elekta.com

Time zone: EST: Eastern Standard Time

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our nearly 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD WOFE in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/clinicians-and-cancer-patients-to-benefit-from-advanced-image-guided-radiation-therapy-solutions-agr,c2861988

The following files are available for download: