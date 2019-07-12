Serinus Energy plc: Serinus Energy PLC Announces Appointment of Joint Broker

Appointment of Joint Broker

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2019 / Serinus Energy plc ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (AIM: SENX, WSE: SEN) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Arden Partners plc as its Joint Broker with immediate effect.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com) or contact the following:

Serinus Energy plc Jeffrey Auld, Chief Executive Officer Calvin Brackman, Vice President, External Relations & Strategy +1 403 264 8877 Numis Securities Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) John Prior Paul Gillam Emily Morris +44 (0) 20 7260 1000 GMP FirstEnergy (Joint Broker) Hugh Sanderson Jonathan Wright +44 (0) 20 7448 0200 Arden Partners plc (Joint Broker) Paul Shackleton / Dan Gee-Summons (Corporate Finance) Fraser Marshall (Equity Sales) +44 (0) 20 7614 5900 Camarco (Financial PR - London)

Billy Clegg

Owen Roberts +44 (0) 20 3781 8334 TBT i Wspólnicy (Financial PR - Warsaw) Piotr Talarek +48 22 487 53 02

Forward-looking Statements This release may contain forward-looking statements made as of the date of this announcement with respect to future activities that either are not or may not be historical facts. Although the Company believes that its expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, any potential results suggested by such statements involve risk and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Various factors that could impair or prevent the Company from completing the expected activities on its projects include that the Company's projects experience technical and mechanical problems, there are changes in product prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, the state of the national or international monetary, oil and gas, financial , political and economic markets in the jurisdictions where the Company operates and other risks not anticipated by the Company or disclosed in the Company's published material. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties and actual results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in this announcement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement, unless required by law.

