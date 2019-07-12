Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces CDX Patent Application

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2019 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE: HEMO) announces that it has filed a new patent covering:

a method of application of bi-specific antibodies ( " CDX " ) for conditioning patients for bone marrow transplantation

composition matter (sequences) of newly-discovered monoclonal antibodies against a target protein expressed on the surface of hematopoietic stem cells/hematopoietic progenitors and a number of leukemias, such as acute myeloid leukemia ( " AML " )

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Filing this patent is an important development and further solidifies Hemogenyx's leadership position in the development of new methods of bone marrow transplantation and treatments for blood cancers such as AML, acute lymphoblastic leukemia and possibly others. The antibody we are developing, CDX, should, if successful, provide a new, effective and safe method of conditioning patients for bone marrow transplants, and has the potential to be a superior pharmaceutical for the treatment of blood cancers, for which survival rates are currently very poor."

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ("Hemogenyx") is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its wholly-owned US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility and a wholly-owned Belgian operating subsidiary, Hemogenyx-Cell SPRL, located in Liège.

Hemogenyx is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx is developing two distinct and complementary products, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. Hemogenyx's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

