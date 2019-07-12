EQS Group-Media / 2019-07-12 / 08:00 PRESS RELEASE Sygnum nominates Peter Wuffli to its Board of Directors *Strong Stewardship at Sygnum - Peter Wuffli, former Group CEO of UBS, joins Sygnum's Board of Directors* Zürich, 12 July 2019 - Sygnum is pleased to announce the nomination of Peter Wuffli, former Group CEO of UBS, to its Board of Directors subject to the formal election by an Extraordinary General Assembly of shareholders. As a member of Sygnum's Advisory Council and an active investor from the outset, Peter Wuffli has already made important strategic contributions to building Sygnum. His appointment complements the Board's already strong industry experience and supports Sygnum's strategy for growth and sustainable value creation. Luka Müller-Studer, Sygnum Chairman & Co-Founder: "We are thrilled that Peter Wuffli is further strengthening his personal commitment to and involvement in Sygnum. His experience and knowledge will play an important role in successfully driving our next phase of development and will be instrumental in further reinforcing our efforts to build a trusted digital assets ecosystem." "I strongly believe in the potential of distributed ledger technology and continue to be impressed with Sygnum's setup and the quality of its people. I very much look forward to contributing to Sygnum's success story and appreciate the confidence put in me by the Founders and the Board", adds Peter Wuffli. Peter Wuffli is Founder and Chairman of the philanthropic elea Foundation for Ethics in Globalization. Further, he chairs the Foundation and Supervisory Boards of the Lausanne business school IMD and is a member of the Board of Trustees of PG Impact Investments Foundation. Previously, he served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Partners Group Holding. Peter Wuffli was also the former Group CEO of UBS, former Chairman and CEO of UBS Global Asset Management and before that was Chief Financial Officer at UBS respectively the Swiss Bank Corporation (a predecessor bank). Earlier in his career, he was a Partner and member of the Swiss office leadership team of McKinsey & Company in Zürich. *About Sygnum* Sygnum empowers institutional & private qualified investors, corporates, banks & other financial institutions to invest in the digital asset economy with complete trust. Sygnum is in the regulatory process of obtaining a Swiss banking and securities dealer license and a Capital Markets Services license in Singapore. To learn more, please register here [1]. *Switzerland* Uetlibergstrasse 134a 8045 Zürich Switzerland Swiss media contact: Marcus Balogh Email: sygnum@farner.ch Telephone: +41 44 266 67 67 *Singapore* Sygnum Pte. Ltd. 71 Robinson Road, Level 14 Singapore 068895 Singapore media contact: Wan Zhen Seah Email: wanzhen.seah@sygnum.com Telephone: +65 6914 9530 www.sygnum.com [2] DISCLAIMER This document was prepared by Sygnum AG. This document may contain forward looking statements and may be subject to change. The opinions expressed herein are those of Sygnum AG, its affiliates and partners at the time of writing. The document is for information purposes only and contains general material. It is for use by the recipient only. It does not constitute any advice, an offer or invitation by or on behalf of Sygnum AG to purchase or sell assets or securities and it is not intended to be used as a general guide to investing and should be used for information purpose only. When making an investment decision, you should either conduct your own research and analysis or seek advice from an expert to make a calculated decision. The information and analyses contained in this document have been compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, Sygnum AG makes no representation as to its reliability or completeness and disclaims all liability for losses arising from the use of this information. Sygnum AG, Uetlibergstrasse 134a, 8045 Zürich, Switzerland Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FVKCFXFCXT [3] Document title: Sygnum nominates Peter Wuffli to its Board of Directors Issuer: Sygnum AG Key word(s): Finance End of Corporate News 840267 2019-07-12 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8408361ced77d22e7fbe13ab968c6406&application_id=840267&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1d1b851d3f30dd32e1153e93676b639&application_id=840267&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9e071db5da1475a7cdecae0ef6693117&application_id=840267&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2019 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)