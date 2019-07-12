IS Prime has been named Best Prime of Prime Provider at the prestigious e-FX Awards, organised by FX Week. The award recognises the most comprehensive and satisfactory service provider in the Prime of Prime space.

The e-FX Award was judged by a panel of four financial markets experts selected by FX Week. They crowned IS Prime the winner after evaluating entries from FX Week's shortlist of Saxo Bank, Invast Global, Advanced Markets and Stater Global Markets. Firms were evaluated in terms of service offering, business performance and feedback from references.

IS Prime's FX Week award success follows swiftly on from winning the Profit Loss Readers' Choice Award for Best FX Prime of Prime Services Provider 2019.

Raj Sitlani, Managing Director, ISAM Capital Markets comments, "Winning two of the biggest awards in our industry one voted for by an expert panel and one by our industry peers truly cements our position as the leading Prime of Prime provider and follows on from yet another successive record year for IS Prime in terms of both volumes and revenues."

Jonathan Brewer, Commercial Director, IS Prime adds, "We take great pride in having created an offering for institutional clients which stands out in this industry. Our consistently competitive pricing and execution, market-leading technology and service excellence is valued by clients worldwide and I believe the strong external endorsement we have received through these two highly respected industry awards will be a catalyst for future significant growth."

IS Prime provides institutional clients with customised access to Tier 1 FX liquidity, together with multi-asset Prime and Agency Brokerage services and comprehensive front to back technology solutions.

Founded in 2014, the London-headquartered, FCA regulated firm is part of the ISAM Capital Markets Group, which also includes IS Prime Hong Kong, IS Risk Analytics and IS Prime Australia PTY Ltd. For further information about IS Prime, please visit www.isprimefx.com

