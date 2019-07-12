Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2019) - 21C Metals Inc. (CSE: BULL) (FSE: DCR1) (OTCQB: DCNNF) ("21C Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration on the German portion of the Tisova project. The aim of the exploration is to assess the Copper - Cobalt potential in the interpreted rift system that hosts the Tisova Copper-Cobalt past producer in the Czech Republic.

The Company has contracted Beak Consultants of Germany to complete a geological comprehensive data compilation and field study to evaluate the copper-cobalt anomalies defined by the German Government geological work.

Previous soil sampling completed has defined a cobalt anomaly that has a footprint of approximately 300 X 300 metres. This anomaly is greater than 25 ppm cobalt and has not been explained or followed up with groundwork. Other stream sediment samples in the area have indicated copper and cobalt anomalies.

The Company has posted the compilation report completed by Beak Consultants for TGER Pty. Ltd. which illustrates the extensions of the Tisova mineralized trend onto the German concession and potential strike length potential of mineralization.

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, is the "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

Investors are cautioned that the estimates do not mean or imply that economic deposits exist on the Property. Other than as provided for in this press release, the Company has not undertaken any independent investigation of the estimates or other information contained in this press release nor has it independently analyzed the results of the previous exploration work in order to verify the accuracy of the information. The Company believes that the information contained in this press release are relevant to continuing exploration on the Property because they identify significant mineralization that will be the target of the Company's exploration program.

