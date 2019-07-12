Lyxor International Asset Management (MFLS) Lyxor ETF - Lyxor Scientific Beta Developed Long/Short UCITS ETF - Liquidation 12-Jul-2019 / 08:21 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered Office: 28-32 Place de la Gare L-1616 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 (the "Company") ") _______________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF Lyxor Scientific Beta Developed Long/Short UCITS ETF Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation and in the latest Prospectus of the Company or any supplement. Luxembourg, June 25th, 2019 Dear Shareholder, The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") considers that the value of the net assets in the Lyxor Scientific Beta Developed Long/Short UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund") has decreased to an amount determined by the Board to be below the minimum level for the Sub-Fund to be operated in an economically efficient manner. Therefore, in accordance with article 34 of the articles of incorporation of the Company, the Board has decided to liquidate the Sub-Fund as of July 26th, 2019 and to set the last Net Asset Value for the Sub-Fund at this date. Please note that any fees or costs incurred within the context of the liquidation will be borne by the Management Company. The Board has decided that after July 22nd, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. CET the issue and the redemption of Shares within the Sub-Fund will be suspended. Until such date, Shares within the Sub-Fund may be redeemed. For Shares sold on any exchange where the Sub-Fund is listed, market intermediaries may charge broker fees, and taxes may be levied if applicable. The delisting of the Shares within the Sub-Fund from all of the stock exchanges on which they are listed will be effective as from July 18th, 2019 (after the close of the stock exchanges). Finally, the Board has decided that all the remaining Shareholders will be compulsory redeemed as of July 26th, 2019 at the Net Asset Value calculated on July 29th, 2019. Any liquidation proceeds which cannot be distributed to Shareholders will be deposited on their behalf with the Caisse de Consignation in Luxembourg. The Board would also like to inform the Shareholders of the existence of other funds, managed by the Management Company in which the Shareholders could invest. For any questions, do not hesitate to contact Lyxor Client Services at the following contact details: Phone number +33 1 42 13 42 14 - Email address: client-services-etf@lyxor.com. Yours sincerely, For the Board. ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MFLS Sequence No.: 13251 EQS News ID: 840467 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2019 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)