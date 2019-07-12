FLOW enters the international market with a strong posture and leads the healthy development of the world's e-cigarette industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2019 / Recently, according to insiders, FLOW e-cigarette has set up an office in Dubai a few days ago. This is an important measure made by FLOW e-cigarette to aim for the international market after it dominates the domestic market. From the layout of global sales network to the establishment of overseas office, FLOW is accelerating the process of brand globalization strategy, making in-depth layout in overseas e-cigarette market, and continuing to enhance the brand's overseas popularity.

FLOW makes full layout in overseas market, and focuses on the development of European and American markets

FLOW is a new generation of e-cigarette brand, and founded by Xiaomu Zhu, former vice president of Products Department of Smartisan. Its core products include cartridge-changing e-cigarettes, disposable e-cigarettes and smoke cartridges, and it provides smokers with better-quality, more stylish and more diverse lifestyles. It is reported that FLOW e-cigarette products have currently been exported to the United States, Canada, Russia, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Indonesia, the Philippines and other countries. Its products have flagship mobile phone-level process design and a variety of enticing tastes, so they have quickly become popular when they are launched. In just one month, the sales in Russian market has reached 1 million US dollars, which is a good start for the development of the international market and sets a benchmark for Chinese e-cigarette companies to enter the international market.

According to the estimation of National Bureau of Economic Research, the global e-cigarette consumers reached 35 million in 2017, and e-cigarette sales were about 12 billion U.S. dollars, a 13-fold increase from 2010, and the annual compound growth rate was about 45%. In the face of such huge market, FLOW insiders mention that, in the future, the sales volume of FLOW's international market will account for 30% of the total sales, focusing on the US, Japan, UK, Italy and other countries with major e-cigarette markets. In the future, FLOW e-cigarette will explore the international market thoroughly, increase investment in research and development facing different demands in various regions, continuously improve the appearance and internal structure of e-cigarette, adjust the taste of cigarette liquid, show the exquisite craft and excellent quality of e-cigarette products in China to the world smokers, demonstrate the Chinese craftsmanship spirit and deliver a health-seeking and fashionable lifestyle.

Where the consumers are, where the brand should be

In the nearly one year of its establishment, FLOW e-cigarette has already established emotional connection with consumers with its artisan-level product design and rich taste, and has won a large number of loyal fans. Consumers' trust has made the e-cigarette leading brand FLOW win the first place in e-cigarette sales volume on JD.COM 618 this year. Then, why would FLOW e-cigarette that has gained users and reputation in China turn to foreign market?

As the world's largest producer of e-cigarettes, China's e-cigarette export accounts for more than 90% of the world's total output. However, there are reports that the top three global e-cigarette consumption markets in 2016 were the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy, accounting for 43.2%, 12.7% and 6.9% of global e-cigarette sales respectively. Although China produces more than 90% of the world's electronic cigarettes, domestic e-cigarette consumption accounts for only 6% of that of the world. Based on the theory of "The brand is at where the consumers are?", it is more understandable that FLOW's layout of overseas markets focuses on fields with a higher market share and more consumers.

In addition, the domestic e-cigarette market is still in its infancy, with low brand concentration, prevailing small brands , and scarce international brands. The global market layout of FLOW is also an important measure for it to root in the domestic market and establish the leading brand of the e-cigarette industry. Generally speaking, for various industries, emerging markets will inevitably have a lot of wrong practices caused by profit-seeking, but with the rise of the industry's head brand, industry norms will gradually be improved. Therefore, this step of FLOW is conductive to the standardized and healthy development of domestic e-cigarette market.

At present, the Chinese e-cigarette brand well-known in the world has not yet appeared. The Chinese e-cigarette brands still need to elaborate on producing of high-quality products to "go out ", and keep up with the pace of the world using innovation, and treat the e-cigarette consumers worldwide with sincerity.

