Salarius Ltd.: Beyond Salty? MicroSalt Aims for a Meaty Bite of the Snack Food Market

WEST PALM BEACH, FL and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2019 / Beyond Meat (BYND) has created a growing appetite for plant-based meat substitutes from both healthy eating consumers and investors, as evidenced by its stock performance since its remarkably successful IPO earlier this year.

Through rapid and relentless innovation, Beyond Meat has created "the world's first plant-based burger that looks, cooks, and satisfies like real beef."1

The new meatier 'Beyond Burger' from Beyond Meat.

"You don't build a business telling people not to eat what they love. You build a business helping people to eat what they love, and more of it," says Ethan Brown, CEO of Beyond Meat.2

Leveraging the same consumer insight as Beyond Meat, Salarius Ltd is poised to disrupt the snack food market by developing MicroSalt: a nano-sized salt particle that is able to deliver the same salt flavor, but using 50% less salt, which leads to 50% less sodium consumption.

"We seek to disrupt the snack market by finally delivering a low-sodium salt solution that will make snacks taste exactly as people love, but much healthier," says Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO at Salarius Ltd.

Many consumers have acquired a taste for a high salt diet. Unfortunately, there are serious potential health issues with consuming high amounts of sodium, all proven to be linked with heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

According to the American Heart Association, Inc. (AHA) (Heart.org), a poor diet is the #1 health problem in America. For salt intake, the AMA recommends for adults no more than 2,300 milligrams (mg) of sodium per day.3 However, the average daily sodium intake in the U.S. is nearly double the AMA's recommendation for heart health. Cutting back on sodium has the potential to significantly improve blood pressure and heart health.

Salarius' new MicroSalt helps consumers achieve this while enabling them to enjoy salt without the sacrifice. Salarius is aiming to replicate the success Beyond Meat has achieved by disrupting the snack food market in much the same way.

Unlike Beyond Meat, which is a healthier meat substitute, MicroSalt is not a salt substitute, its real salt made better. Engineered to have the same salty flavor, with approximately 50% less sodium, non-GMO, all without sacrificing taste. Just a healthier real salt alternative to traditional salt.

The highly competitive global savory snacks market is expected to reach US$108 billion by 20214

and the low sodium ingredient market is estimated to reach US$1.76 billion by 2025.5

Excitement in the food tech sector has led to a surge in agri-food technology investments, reaching $17 billion last year. Overall, the Food and Agriculture Industry does an estimated $7.8 trillion annually, representing over 15% of the global GDP, and employing close to 40% of the global workforce.6

Barclays PLC, a global financial services company and investment bank, recently estimated the alternative-meat space may reach as high as $140 billion over the next decade.7

Competition in the plant-based meat alternative market is already heating up. Burger King recently reported that it's test marketing their 'ImpossibleTM Whopper' plant-based burgers supplied by Impossible Foods Inc., a Beyond Meat competitor. British plant-based meat manufacturer The Meatless Farm Co. signed a six-month exclusive distribution deal with Whole Foods to allow the company's products to be distributed at U.S. stores starting this summer.8

Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) recently announced plans to start selling their own meat substitutes under their new Raised & RootedTM brand. According to Tyson, "we believe the food you eat should taste good and be good for you."9

"It's an exciting time to be in the Food Tech space. Just as Beyond Meat has reverse engineering plants to create a vegan analogue with the taste and consistency of real beef, with MicroSalt we have produced salt with our proprietary process to make a healthier, low sodium salt, with real salt taste," Manzanilla said.

MicroSalt has launched production and begun shipping its salt to snack food companies that want to offer a full salt flavor profile that's better for you with roughly half the sodium. Additionally, MicroSalt's super small salt crystals adhere better to snacks ensure consistent flavor after shipping and display.

About Salarius Ltd.

Salarius, is the developer and manufacturer of a proprietary low sodium salt called MicroSalt.

Salarius is passionate about improving lives with healthier food and is taking the lead in the industry by providing the best low-sodium salt solution, based on the mechanical transformation of the salt particle itself. This solution is the only one that delivers real salt flavor, because it is salt.

The new patented technology produces salt crystals that are approximately one hundred times smaller than typical table salt, delivering a powerful saltiness as the micro-grains dissolve in the mouth, with approximately 50% less sodium consumption. MicroSalt is a registered trademark of Salarius Ltd.

To learn more please visit https://Salarius.co.

References Cited

