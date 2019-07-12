At the request of MyFC Holding AB (publ), MyFC's equity rights will be traded on First North as from July 16, 2019. Security name: MyFC Holding TO2 -------------------------------- Short name: MYFC TO2 -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012351575 -------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 176754 -------------------------------- Terms: During the period from August 1st 2019 to April 30th 2020, the subscription price is SEK 2 for subscription of one (1) share with the support of two (2) option rights; during the remaining term from May 1st 2020 to April 30th, 2022, the subscription price is SEK 3 for subscription of one (1) new share with the support of two (2) option rights. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in myFC Holding AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr August 01, 2019 - April 30, 2022 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last April 27, 2022 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank. For further information, please call Avanza Bank on 08-562 251 21.