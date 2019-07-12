SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Social Media Marketing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Technological strides that are being made on social media platforms such as live streaming of video, the advent of chatbots, among others, are encouraging end-user industries, especially the retail and consumer goods, to resort to social media marketing for better promotion of their products. This reinstates the relevance of social media marketing services across such end-users who are driving the spend momentum of this category. However, the usage of ad-blockers and negative publicity orchestrated via the social media platform will restrict the adoption of social media marketing services to a significant extent. Request a Free Sample of this social media marketing procurement market intelligence report here!

In the US, a majority of the enterprises are leveraging social media platforms to target customers of specific age groups to convert them into potential customers of their products. To achieve the same, they are adopting advanced analytics tools to target such niche audiences. This will serve as one of the prominent growth drivers of the social media marketing services category in the US. The spend growth of this market in Europe is attributed to the execution of campaigns that appeal to audiences that speak different languages. The increasing adoption of ephemeral marketing by service providers via social media platforms will further drive the spend momentum in the region.

This procurement market intelligence report offers a comprehensive overview of the social media marketing services pricing models and identifies the best procurement models to help enterprises procure at cost-effective rates. The report also provides information on the spend opportunity for suppliers and allows buyers to estimate the total cost of ownership. Want personalized information? Request free customization of the social media marketing services procurement market intelligence report here!

"The decrease in organic reach for buyers is making it imperative to assess agencies creative capabilities. This will allow buyers to identify and select concepts for distribution and publication across multiple marketing channels," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This social media marketing services procurement marketing intelligence report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the coming years:

High technology adoption will result in category growth

Rising employee salaries will lead to category price growth

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Social media marketing services

Category pricing insights

Pricing outlook

Total cost of ownership analysis

Supplier cost structure

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

